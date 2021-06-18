Zach Ward stepped down Monday as Stanwood High boys basketball coach.
Ward has led the program since 2007, after joining as a volunteer assistant in 2000.
“It was such a hard decision, but honestly the reason is to spend more time with my family,” said Ward, who lives in Marysville with his wife and two daughters, ages 15 and 7. “I stewed on it for a long time. But I’m ready for my next chapter.”
Ward leaves a program that collected seven Wesco titles during his tenure and advanced to the state tournament seven times, including a memorable run to fourth place at state during the 2016-17 season.
“Every group was a bit different, and it was fun connecting with them. I really did feel like we got the best out of them,” Ward said. “But the year we ran into (undefeated and eventual state champions) Nathan Hale and bounced back to beat Seattle Prep and Rainier Beach on back-to-back nights to bring home the fourth-place trophy was an amazing feeling. So proud for that group.”
Ward oversaw just one losing season over his 14 seasons at the helm, compiling a 227-100 overall record. He will continue to teach at Stanwood High and coach the girls golf team in the spring.
“The program is in a good spot,” he said. “The timing just seemed right to step away.”
Ward’s long-time assistant coach Harlan Roberson also will take a break from coaching.
“We kind of made a pact back in the day. He said, ‘OK, if you get a job, I’ll be your assistant,’ and I couldn't be happier with how things turned out — just two hoops junkies getting to coach high school ball together,” Ward said. “I was very fortunate to have really good assistant coaches along the way.”
Stanwood High athletic director Tom Wilfong said Ward made a lasting impact on the boys basketball program.
“We’ve always had good teams, but Zach took it to another level,” Wilfong said. “His dedication to the program paid dividends. From the youth camps he ran to taking AAU kids around the country, all of those things translated well to his program.”
Ward becomes the third Spartan head coach to resign this month. Football coach Eric Keizer left for personal reasons, and cross country and track and field coach Jordan Sneva accepted the athletic director position at Mount Vernon High.
Wilfong said candidates are currently being interviewed for the football coach position. The basketball, cross country and track and field jobs will be posted soon, he said.
When a new basketball coach is hired, Ward will instantly become one of their biggest supporters.
“I want this program to keep being one of the best in the state,” Ward said. “It’s hard not planning a summer schedule and not planning for the nonleague games. It’s all very bittersweet. But what will help is that I love these kids, and it will be really easy rooting for them.”
