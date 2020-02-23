Four Spartan wrestlers placed at Mat Classic, propelling Stanwood to fourth-place in state — the highest in school history.
“Getting so many guys in the semis, I knew it’d be close,” head coach Ray Mather said.
Riley Van Scoy, Tyler Rhue and Isaac Ortega each opened the state tournament Friday with a pair of wins to advance into the semifinal matchups. However, only Van Scoy won his semifinal on Saturday to push through to the championship bout.
“It was nice to get Riley in the big moment,” Mather said of the senior who placed third in the past two state championships.
Van Scoy, who signed to wrestle at Hastings College in Nebraska, advanced into the 170-pound title match with a trio of pins, pushing his state-record career pin total to 145 — smashing the previous record of 112.
However, Juan Escobar of Shadle Park rallied to top Van Scoy in the championship 15-7, handing the Spartan a second-place finish.
“We practice together, he’s a friend and he’s good. If I lose to someone I know is really good, that’s one thing,” Van Scoy said. “I didn’t wrestle as best I could.”
Rhue’s 11-3 semifinal loss to Ethan Nguyen of Edmonds-Woodway was the freshman’s lone defeat this season.
“I wasn’t on my A-game. I needed to get a better start,” Rhue said. “But God has a plan.”
He quickly bounced back with a 3-0 win over Everett’s Jonah Palabrica to advance into the 106-pound third-place bout, where he pinned Ashton Dunn of Shadle Park High in 1:21.
“I used to lose a match and I’d crumble,” he said. “The atmosphere is unique. Lots of noise, it’s big and it’s nerve-wracking. I had to rely on will power. Taking third is better than not placing.”
Ortega battled through a tough 138-pound bracket to claim fourth place.
“Having Isaac go into overtime in his first match, gutting out a big win, that set the tone for us,” Mather said. “That’s a lot of grit and determination right there.”
Ortega edged Reise Eide 9-7 in sudden victory and topped George Quintans of Edmonds-Woodway 13-4 to get into the semis, where he was pinned by Jason Wilcox of Prairie in the first round. He muscled into the third-place match with a 7-2 win over Jin Lee of Meadowdale, but Riley Buth of Mount Spokane eked out a tight 4-3 bout.
“I feel like I have a lot to work on,” the junior said. “I was too uptight, I wasn't letting things just flow. There's always just a little bit more to work on. And anything can happen at state. The competition here is tough, and it’s a lot of guys I haven't wrestled before. It caught me off guard.”
Freshman Keaton Mayernik won a fifth-place medal with a first-round pin of Noah Larsen of Prairie — the team chasing Stanwood for fourth place.
“Getting that pin against a team that was right there with us trying to get that top four spot was great,” said Mayernik, the lone freshman in the 120-pound bracket. “I feel good about the finish, especially as a freshman. It may not be the finish I wanted but I’m still happy.”
Even though the Spartan freshmen are seasoned wrestlers, the state tourney’s unique atmosphere can throw athletes off their rhythm, Mather said.
“They were a bit star struck,” he said. “But having those losses and coming back through to medal is huge. I'm hoping it makes them a little hungrier for next year.”
Freshman Ryder Bumgarner and junior Will Inghram both went 1-2 at Mat Classic.
“I know Will and Ryder are eager to get back,” said Mather, adding that the Spartans have a chance to bring even more to Mat Classic next year. “It’s the first time in school history to get a team trophy, but we want to get a bigger version of it next year.”
106: Tyler Rhue placed 3rd
- Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Rhue (Stanwood) 43-1 won by fall over Giovannie Lopez (Kelso) 7-6 (Fall 1:32)
- Quarterfinal - Tyler Rhue (Stanwood) 43-1 won by fall over Ashton Dunn (Shadle Park) 33-15 (Fall 4:13)
- Semifinal - Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway) 39-9 won by major decision over Tyler Rhue (Stanwood) 43-1 (MD 11-3)
- Cons. Semi - Tyler Rhue (Stanwood) 43-1 won by decision over Jonah Palabrica (Everett) 29-7 (Dec 3-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Tyler Rhue (Stanwood) 43-1 won by fall over Ashton Dunn (Shadle Park) 33-15 (Fall 1:21)
120: Keaton Mayernik placed 5th
- Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Mayernik (Stanwood) 40-7 won by decision over Joshua Halpin (Capital) 14-5 (Dec 6-0)
- Quarterfinal - Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway) 39-10 won by decision over Keaton Mayernik (Stanwood) 40-7 (Dec 3-2)
- Cons. Round 2 - Keaton Mayernik (Stanwood) 40-7 won by fall over Saw Thee (Kennewick) 31-17 (Fall 4:49)
- Cons. Round 3 - Keaton Mayernik (Stanwood) 40-7 won by major decision over Casten Tollenaar (Arlington) 28-11 (MD 11-2)
- Cons. Semi - Austin Davis (Marysville Pilchuck) 31-6 won by fall over Keaton Mayernik (Stanwood) 40-7 (Fall 2:29)
- 5th Place Match - Keaton Mayernik (Stanwood) 40-7 won by fall over Noah Larsen (Prairie) 11-4 (Fall 1:52)
138: Isaac Ortega placed 4th
- Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Ortega (Stanwood) 41-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Reise Eide (Yelm) 18-12 (SV-1 9-7)
- Quarterfinal - Isaac Ortega (Stanwood) 41-3 won by major decision over George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway) 22-11 (MD 13-4)
- Semifinal - Jason Wilcox (Prairie) 13-2 won by fall over Isaac Ortega (Stanwood) 41-3 (Fall 0:47)
- Cons. Semi - Isaac Ortega (Stanwood) 41-3 won by decision over Jin Lee (Meadowdale) 34-11 (Dec 7-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Riley Buth (Mt. Spokane) 29-10 won by decision over Isaac Ortega (Stanwood) 41-3 (Dec 4-3)
152: Ryder Bumgarner
- Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Bumgarner (Stanwood) 27-13 won by tech fall over Lucas Lopez (Chief Sealth) 12-6 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-2))
- Quarterfinal - Trevor Zeitner (Gig Harbor) 32-5 won by fall over Ryder Bumgarner (Stanwood) 27-13 (Fall 4:16)
- Cons. Round 2 - Cameron Rosalin (Timberline) 32-14 won by decision over Ryder Bumgarner (Stanwood) 27-13 (Dec 7-1)
170: Riley Van Scoy placed 2nd
- Champ. Round 1 - Riley Van Scoy (Stanwood) 37-2 won by fall over Nicholas Nyland (Rainier Beach) 15-7 (Fall 0:35)
- Quarterfinal - Riley Van Scoy (Stanwood) 37-2 won by fall over Luke Golden (Peninsula) 37-13 (Fall 1:12)
- Semifinal - Riley Van Scoy (Stanwood) 37-2 won by fall over Dayne Camacho (O`Dea) 14-5 (Fall 1:51)
- 1st Place Match - Juan Escobar (Shadle Park) 28-3 won by major decision over Riley Van Scoy (Stanwood) 37-2 (MD 15-7)
195: Will Inghram
- Champ. Round 1 - Gilbert Marquez (Kamiakin) 11-1 won by fall over Will Inghram (Stanwood) 28-18 (Fall 3:56)
- Cons. Round 1 - Will Inghram (Stanwood) 28-18 won by fall over Ethan Heathershaw (Chief Sealth) 12-8 (Fall 1:57)
- Cons. Round 2 - Dejovonnie Arns (Cleveland) 13-3 won by fall over Will Inghram (Stanwood) 28-18 (Fall 0:45)
