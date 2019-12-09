This is not a team of firefighters.
They tried different defenses. They called some timeouts. They tried changing the pace of the game.
But nothing, it seemed, could extinguish Lakewood’s shooters. They were on fire.
The Cougars shot a blistering 8-of-9 from beyond the arc in just the first quarter, building a 28-8 lead and eventually holding on for a 82-76 season-opening victory on Dec. 4. Lakewood finished the game with 15 triples.
“A couple of their shooters got wide-open looks early and developed a confidence that carried over,” head coach Zach Ward said. “Credit to them though, it wasn't like we didn't do anything and gave them shots, they for sure made plays.”
Stanwood responded in the final three quarters, clawing back to within a point late in the third.
“Our ability to comeback and make it a game shows the resilience and talent that this group has,” Ward said. “We just need to figure out how to apply it to all 32 minutes.”
Jake Cleary led the charge, scoring 31 on 9-of-14 shooting and 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Cort Roberson added 18, including shooting 9-of-11 from the charity stripe; and Cam Everett scored 12.
“Even with all the shots (Lakewood) made, there were a few huge possessions in the second half — offensive and defensive — that we didn't handle well,” Ward said.
Down one point with a minute to go in the third quarter, the Spartans had three straight possessions with a chance to take the lead. Instead, the Cougars stole the ball, sunk a 3 at the buzzer and ran away with the momentum.
“We took ourselves out of position defensively with a gamble and gave them a wide open look,” Ward said. “I think we helped them by our lack of defensive energy from the tip. We wanted ball pressure and to try and force them to put the ball on the floor. We didn't do that.”
The Spartans retake the court Thursday when they host South Kitsap, before traveling to North Kitsap on Friday.
