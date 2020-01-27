The Spartans stepped on the gas pedal after halftime in both games last week to pull away for victories, pushing their win streak to 11.
“We had more energy coming out of the locker room,” sophomore Kaeden McGlothin said. “Nothing major happens; I think it’s just a mental change.”
On Friday, the Spartans outscored Snohomish 40-19 in the second half to win 63-43, led by 17 points from Cort Roberson, 15 from Jake Cleary and 15 from Cam Everett, who added 12 rebounds.
“We had a bad second quarter. We got good shots, we were just missing them,” head coach Zach Ward said. “In the second half, we had better offensive movement. We were sharing the ball more. It seemed like all possessions were layins. We were passing up OK shots for great shots.”
Dom Angelshaug, Connor Schlepp and Darren Smith provided the second-half spark, Ward said. Schlepp hauled in seven rebounds, including five on the offensive side.
“Dom scored his eight points in a row when we were just four points ahead” in the third quarter, Ward said. “Connor, Dom and Darren all had some really, really good minutes off the bench in both games. It’s a huge difference maker when you can plug in those guys and see no dip in production.”
On Jan. 21, the Spartans fended off a pesky Oak Harbor team with a late surge to win 75-61.
“We were trying a few different things against Oak, and maybe it was too much to throw at the boys this far into the season,” Ward said.
Roberson led the team with 22 points and caused six turnovers, and McGlothin added nine rebounds and 21 points, including a tone-setting dunk early in the game.
“I think our defense has been solid, and I think we can improve on ball movement on offense, but we really need to come out with high energy,” McGlothin said. “We’ve started clicking a lot more in practice, which helps.”
The Spartans, No. 3 in the state RPI rankings for 3A, will need plenty of energy with four games in the next eight days, including a home showdown with rival Arlington on Friday.
“It’s less time to prepare, but I think having this many games is that it’s easier to keep the energy level up,” he said. “We just gotta be ready.”
Stanwood traveled to Cedarcrest on Monday. The Spartans then travel Wednesday to Marysville-Getchell, host Arlington on Friday and host Shorecrest on Monday, Feb. 3.
“It’s a lot of games … there will be some high emotion games and long days,” Ward said. “So we just have to stay focused.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.