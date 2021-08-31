Last season was weird.
Spartan athletes had very short seasons, strict COVID protocols and sometimes weren't directly competing against anyone.
But this school year, Spartan sports are set to look more normal. Currently, masks are required indoors but not outside. However, health and safety guidelines from the county and state could change during the year.
Meanwhile, the athletes and coaches are pushing ahead for their regular seasons. Here are quick previews of the fall sports teams: volleyball, boys tennis, cross country, girls swimming and girls soccer.
Volleyball
Head Coach: Megan Amundson, 7th season
2020-21 record: 4-5
Returners: Olivia Rueckert (senior, MB), Baylor Hezel (senior, DS/OH), Emma Floyd (senior, OH), Grace Henken (senior, S), Barrett Anderson (junior, OH), Mallory Duffy (senior, RS), Mischa Kessler (senior, S), Cailyn Conley (senior, MB/RS), Karli Neigemann (senior, DS), Jolene Henrikson (senior, RS) and Piper Hardin (senior, DS/OH)
Newcomers: Malani Rein (junior, DS/OH) and Madilynne Heuett (sophomore, OH)
What to watch for: Lots of “senior power” chants. Ten seniors, many of whom have played together for years, are eager to finish strong and go deep in the playoffs. “This season is the chance this team has been waiting for,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “With so many returners, we have great team chemistry and are able to push each other each day.”
Boys Tennis
Head Coach: Ryan Ingram, 1st season
2020-21 record: 5-4
Returners: Morgan Zill (junior), Huston Rawls (senior), Brandt Gilbertson (senior), Cameron Bailey (senior), Connor Wickstrom (senior), Aiden Link (senior), Blake Reid (senior), Garrett Allison (senior) and (Ayden Medina (senior).
What to watch for: The senior-laden team is primed with potential to compete in the always competitive Wesco Conference. "I do know that when I think back 10 years ago to the teams I coached, this team has a lot of talent and potential for very good results," head coach Ryan Ingram said. "I’m excited to see what they can do."
Cross Country
Head Coach: Mike Evans, 1st season
2020-21 records: The girls were 2-2, boys were 0-4
Athletes to keep an eye on: For the girls, Leia Jones, Lael ten Hoopen, Aubree Carr, Lindsay Khoury, Hailey and Mary Wilson all look to make waves in the Wesco. “All of the girls on the team have been working hard to improve,” new head coach Mike Evans said. “Their positive attitudes are the strengths of this team.” For the boys, watch out for Wouter Van Veen, Owen Palmer, Tony Sanchez-Racine, Malcolm Childs, Dylan Standish and Alex Shefler. “Having four seniors on the varsity squad is a real plus when it comes to racing in the Wesco as their leadership and running can really set the tone for some hard racing,” Evans said.
Team info: The Spartans boast 45 girls and boys on the team, and the coach said they have room for more to sign up and run.
What to watch for: Fresh coach, fresh outlook. Evans has spent the past few seasons as an assistant cross country and assistant track and field coach for the Spartans. Prior to Stanwood, he was the longtime Lakewood High cross country and track coach before stints in Arizona and Wenatchee. “I have coached many teams over the years, and this group works as hard as any I have been associated with,” he said. “ … The Wesco Conference is one of the toughest in the state, and our first goal is to improve over last year’s conference results.”
Girls swimming
Head coach: Rita Peterson, 17th season
2020-21 highlights: “Last season was tough for us,” head coach Rita Peterson said. Because of the pandemic, the team could only do time trials, did not swim against other swimmers and did not have a postseason. “In spite of the obstacles, Anna Veazey finished her senior season 0.07 of a second away from breaking our school record in the 100 fly,” Peterson said. Seniors Veazey and Alenna Wiegand shared the honor of being Stanwood's Co-Female Athletes of the year for 2020-21.
Returners: Audri Day, Ella Hess, Megan McCoy, Lauren Barrie, Lexi Berry, Ava Cook, Sam Fozard, Katelin Hannum, Sarah Henderson, Megan Henning, Lydia Howe, TJ Jones, Marion Monroe, Darlena Schmitt and Nicole Surdyk
Newcomers: Elizabeth Albaugh, Izzy Avelenda, Soleil Childs, Faith Dilworth, Olivia Flickner, Chloe Goulet, Evelyn Guilen, Izzy Herrin, Katie Ing, Mattea Ingram, Brooke Jacobs, Jazmyn Legg, Skylar Moeller, Mackenzie Munro, Riley Ost, Presley Polasek, Roslyn Quick, Jacquiline Schmitt, Ashley Schreiber, Karen Setterberg, Grace Tift, Charlotte Weseman, Wren Woods and Sarah Zastoupil.
What to watch for: A rebuild. “We have a young team, and it's going to be exciting to see where they end up in the next couple of years,” Peterson said. “Several of our new swimmers have been training with the YMCA team this past year and over the summer, and I am really excited to see how they impact our team.”
Girls soccer
Head Coach: Lori Stunz, 15th season
2020-21 highlights: The Spartans used the shortened season last year to be creative with systems, formations and positions, head coach Lori Stunz said. “We inflated rosters and combined schedules to give kids more opportunities to play,” she said. As a result, the team returns 17 to the varsity roster, including 10 seniors.
Returners: Paige Almanza, Maya MacDonald, Natalie Alexander, Mali Stogner, Ashley Sellers, Emmalee Murry, Hannah West, Kiley McCall, Lucy London, Emma Wheeler, Maggie Flickner, Averie Stunz, Gwen Guico, Quinn Weller, Ainsley Allen, Twyla Zoloth and Madison Reis-Elbara.
Newcomers: Lillian Morales, Ava Depew and Gentry Soriano-Sanchez.
What to watch for: Look for the upperclassmen-heavy squad to seize the moment. After the semi-informal season last year, they’re ready to hit the ground running and collect wins. All the while, look for coach Stunz to sprinkle in some playing time for a crop of talented freshmen to help them gain valuable experience. “This will be an important part of building for the following seasons,” she said.
