Though no fans will be allowed at Spartan sporting events because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols, people can still watch the action live.
The TCSN Sports and Stanwood High have teamed up to livestream home games and matches online through several services.
“I’m excited there will be a way parents and fans can see and hear Spartan games,” TSCN Sports’ Perry Williams said.
Williams and broadcasting partner Bob Crawford will call several home Spartan games for football, volleyball and girls soccer on TCSNsports.com. Their audio will pair with the school’s video on events TCSN Sports covers.
Additionally, the school hopes to broadcast video for every home Spartan sporting event at all levels — varsity, JV and C-team, said Ross Short, Stanwood High’s Career and Technical Education director.
Video will be operated by Short and a team of six to eight CTE students. The school has a handful of different cameras and equipment that they’ve used to livestream assemblies and events during the past year.
“We upgraded our equipment over the past year while students were attending remotely,” Short said. “This could end up being something we build into a CTE program for students in the future. It all depends on how it goes (this sports season).”
Sports like volleyball might just have one camera angle while others, such as football and girls soccer, might have two or more. Boys tennis, girls swimming and cross country might require a more dynamic setup, he said.
“We’re still experimenting and looking into the logistics of it all,” Short said.
The video and content from TCSNsports.com will be available live and on-demand.
SPARTAN SPORTS ARE BACK!!!!!! Tcsn sports in conjunction with the Stanwood Technology dept are joining in audio and video streaming of most fall sports see the https://t.co/QJO9SvqQlL news page for times and streaming locations— TCSN Sports (@TCSNNet) February 23, 2021
Wesco league officials gave the green light for schools to offer video live-streaming in part because of the league’s decision to not allow fans.
“I can feel the parents’ pain. I get it,” Stanwood High athletic director Tom Wilfong said of the no-fans policy this season. “We have to minimize contact as much as possible. The kids are our No. 1 priority.”
The Wesco is not the only league in the state to not allow fans, citing student and employee safety, contact tracing difficulties if fans were allowed, and capacity limits for events.
“So our goal is to broadcast every event we can,” Wilfong said.
How to follow home Spartan sports
Radio
- TSCN Sports — Listen live or on-demand at TCSNsports.com
Video
- The school website — Visit shs.stanwood.wednet.edu and click on the “Event Streaming” link
- BoxCast Viewer — Visit boxcast.tv/channel/pgvttea3pxezandb8q9u
- YouTube — Visit the Stanwood High School YouTube Channel at youtube.com/channel/UCyHVMHT31n4KJyXDY552_PA
- Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV streaming devices — Viewers can download the free BoxCast app and search for the Stanwood-Camano School District to view the channel.
Away games
- While Stanwood can only broadcast its home events, other Wesco schools might also broadcast their home games. Follow reporter Evan Caldwell on twitter at twitter.com/evan_scn for updates on streaming availability for away events.
TCSNsports.com streaming schedule
- March 3: Stanwood volleyball vs Marysville Pilchuck
- March 5: Stanwood girls soccer vs Snohomish
- March 9: Stanwood volleyball vs Marysville Getchell
- March 11: Stanwood girls soccer vs Lake Stevens
- March 12: Stanwood football vs Arlington
- March 16: Stanwood girls soccer vs Arlington
- March 17: Stanwood volleyball vs Mountlake Terrace
- March 23: Stanwood girls soccer vs Glacier Peak
- March 25: Stanwood volleyball vs Jackson
- March 26: Stanwood football vs Jackson
- March 29: Stanwood girls soccer vs Everett
Middle school sports
Stanwood-Camano middle school students will have two sports seasons for seventh- and eighth-graders.
The first season — March 15-26 and April 12-23 — will be for basketball, volleyball and general conditioning.
The second season — from May 3-28 — will be fore soccer, football and track and field.
