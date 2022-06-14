A year ago, Jeff Scoma was being introduced as the new Spartan football coach facing a long to-do list and little time.
“There was a little bit of skepticism coming in — is this going to work, how is this going to play out,” Scoma said. “You have to build trust first.”
Last June, the priorities were building a coaching staff from scratch and dedicating time to connect with the players, he said.
Meanwhile on the practice field, the team was being introduced to a new offensive scheme: the wing-T, which utilizes lots of misdirection and blocking.
“The secret sauce to the wing-T is precision,” Scoma said. “All the fakes, understanding how to block. It’s a very cerebral offense.”
The Spartans started at square one, learning the footwork for different blocking techniques and adding building blocks as the season progressed.
After starting the season 1-3, Stanwood finished 6-5 — its first winning record since 2006. The run ended as the No. 15 Spartans fell to Eastside Catholic in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Spartans scored 331 points last season — the most since they tracked the record in 2004 — and will return the vast majority of their starters next season, including running back Ryder Bumgarner, who set a school record with 279 yards rushing against Lincoln. Bumgarner also holds the school record for most rushing yards in a season.
The team also boasts a bunch of new players.
There are 85 on the roster, up from 54 to start last season. That includes plenty of athletes from a freshman team that went 8-0 last season.
“There are a lot of talented sophomores,” Scoma said. “We’ll have a lot more depth at every position.”
Scoma, who started substitute teaching this year in Stanwood and hopes to become a teacher, said it has helped to be in the high school more often to meet and better know the students.
“We’re building the culture we want to build,” he said. “I’m really happy and impressed with the community support and how kids are excited about football in Stanwood.”
Summer practice continues this week and then pauses until mid-July. Training camp starts in mid-August. The Spartans open their season Sept. 2 at Lakewood.
“We were starting at zero last year, and now their IQ is much, much higher,” Scoma said. “It’s a night and day difference. I think we’re going to compete for a Wesco championship and be in the mix as a top 10 team at state. Assuming we do what we are supposed to do and stay committed and focussed, they can go as far as they want.”
As players worked on blocking schemes at practice last week, Scoma could sense the difference from a year ago.
“We have taught them everything, so now it’s more perfecting what we’re doing,” he said. “We just want to refine everything and get to an elite status.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.