Football: Stanwood at Lakewood, 9.2.22
Buy Now

Carson Beckt sprints toward the end zone for a touchdown against Lakewood on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The Spartans won 42-0.

Carson Beckt needed a little help from his friends.

“I got to the 5-yard line, and Otto (Wiedmann) and Draydin (McDonald) and the guys pushed me into the end zone,” the senior running back said of his second-quarter touchdown run that ended with about half the team crossing the goal line in a giant scrum. “It was a lot of weight, but it feels good when the whole team has your back.”

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.