Carson Beckt needed a little help from his friends.
“I got to the 5-yard line, and Otto (Wiedmann) and Draydin (McDonald) and the guys pushed me into the end zone,” the senior running back said of his second-quarter touchdown run that ended with about half the team crossing the goal line in a giant scrum. “It was a lot of weight, but it feels good when the whole team has your back.”
Beckt scored a trio of first-half touchdowns on runs of 18 yards, 16 yards and 17 yards on his only three carries of the game.
“I believe I can score every time I touch the ball,” he said. “That’s the mentality you have to play with.”
Beckt was just one part of a Stanwood offensive machine that tallied 429 yards on the ground and six touchdowns on its first six possessions to steamroll the Lakewood Cougars 42-0 in the season opener Friday at Lakewood High School.
Fellow senior standout Ryder Bumgarner reliably moved the chains all night, racking up 232 yards on 23 carries and scoring twice.
“He can be hit after 4 yards and just squirt through or power through; he’s so tough to bring down,” head coach Jeff Scoma said.
The wing-T offense kept Lakewood on its toes all game with its deceptive misdirection opening up running lanes across the field and powering a steady Spartan march each time they had the ball.
The Spartans opened the season by forcing a Lakewood punt and then marching 85 yards in 13 plays that ran more than six minutes off the clock.
“I think what you saw was a team trying to key on Ryder,” Scoma said.
The result was a sharing of the workload between quarterbacks Michael Mascotti and Wyatt Custer and running backs Wiedmann and Beckt, he said.
“They all just become a bigger part of the equation,” said Scoma, adding that the entire offense did well “playing through the whistle and being really aggressive.”
The Spartan offense wasn’t the only unit clicking. The swarming defense shutout the Cougars, holding them to 244 yards and creating two fumbles and two fourth-down stops. The shutout was the team’s first since holding Marysville-Getchell scoreless to secure a 49-0 homecoming win last year. Prior to that, the Spartans shut out Marysville-Pilchuck 36-0 in October 2017.
The defense was led by Noah Grina, who had four tackles and four assists, Tryston Stephenson and Cruise Swanson. In all, 21 Spartans recorded a tackle or an assist on a tackle.
“Defense played great and with great speed,” Scoma said. “But the goal is to compete for a state championship. If you want to do that, then there’s a lot to keep working on.”
Lakewood threatened a few times, but Stanwood always had an answer. As time expired before halftime, Max Mayo leaped to swat away a deep pass down to the 5-yard line to help preserve a 21-0 lead at the break.
Then midway through the third quarter, the Cougars advanced into the red zone, but Wiedmann forced a fumble that was recovered by Stanwood inside their own 1 to preserve the shutout.
“Otto (Wiedmann) just punched the ball out,” Scoma said. “We wanted the shutout. They shut us out (49-0) two years ago in the last game before COVID shut things down. A lot of these kids remembered that.”
Stanwood proceeded to march out of the shadow of their end zone only for senior quarterback Wyatt Custer to sprint around the right side for a 71-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.
Scoma said the game also allowed for plenty of backups to pick up some game experience in the later stages of the showdown.
“We had a lot more depth, more linebackers and linemen able to sub in, than in previous years,” Scoma said about the main ingredient in the defensive performance.
The Spartans next host Marysville-Pilchuck, a team that beat Edmonds-Woodway 20-16 last week.
“Pilchick is a winning program, and they know what it takes to win,” Scoma said. “For us, we don’t want to get too excited about one win. We have to stay grounded and reset each week.”
Beckt, the senior running back, said the team is off to a good start.
“We’ve been grinding the whole summer, this is what we’ve been working for,” he said. “We have things we can improve, but if we can out-physical the other team, we will steamroll them.”
Scoring Summary
- First Quarter
- Carson Beckt 18 Yd Run (Treyton Mascarenas Kick)
- Second Quarter
- Carson Beckt 16 Yd Run (Andrew Norton Kick)
- Carson Beckt 17 Yd Run (Andrew Norton Kick)
- Third Quarter
- Ryder Bumgarner 16 Yd Run (Andrew Norton Kick)
- Ryder Bumgarner 21 Yd Run (Andrew Norton Kick)
- Wyatt Custer 71 Yd Run (Andrew Norton Kick)
