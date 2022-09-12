Caden Caldero knew he’d get to the quarterback sooner than later.
“I had been getting close all night,” the senior defensive end said. “I see the quarterback sprinting away from me, and I thought ‘this is my time.’ I dove and I put my hand over his shoulder, and next thing I saw was Tripp (Loertscher) rumbling the other way.”
Caldero’s edge rush had produced a strip sack that popped the ball into the air and into the hands of Loertscher.
“I had finally got myself around the wing and — boom — there’s the ball,” said Loertscher, a 225-pound senior defensive end. “It was a really unexpected play. Usually the ball is on the ground when that happens. Next thing I know, I’m running as fast as I can toward the end zone.”
He was tackled on the 5-yard line, and the Spartans would settle for a field goal, but the damage was done. The momentum had shifted, and Stanwood (2-0) would walk away with a 30-16 victory over Wesco 3A North foe Marysville-Pilchuck (1-1).
Actually, the Spartans ran away with the game.
Ryder Bumgarner rushed for a school-record 309 yards on 20 carries — an average of more than 15 yards per attempt. The ground attack broke the previous mark of 279 rush yards in a game — set by Bumgarner in the Spartans’ playoff victory last season against Lincoln.
“The record feels good, but the win feels better,” Bumgarner said. “Our base run was just wide open all game. The offensive line did a really good job.”
The game opened on a 55-yard run by Bumgarner that sent the near-capacity crowd into a frenzy.
After the Tomahawks connected on a field goal, Bumgarner answered with a 28-yard run into the end zone.
Pilchuck responded with a touchdown drive to make it 14-10 at the half.
But the second half opened with another Bumgarner touchdown run — his fifth of the young season — from 13 yards out.
After the Caldero-Loertscher turnover that cemented Stanwood’s momentum, Treyton Mascarenas connected on a 26-yard field goal, and then Cruise Swanson ran in an 11-yard score to push the lead to 30-10. Pilchuck would add a late touchdown with less than a minute to play.
“When you have 15 yards per carry, that’s great,” head coach Jeff Scoma said of Bumgarner. “The offensive line did an amazing job. The offense is really clicking. The only thing was that we had so few plays. We’re hoping to get on the field a little more.”
The Spartans ran 37 plays to Marysville-Pilchuck’s 67 that yielded just 196 yards.
“They only had two plays over 9 yards, but they were five-for-five on fourth down,” Scoma said. “We’d like to get off the field there.”
The defense was led by Otto Wiedmann (3 tackles, 10 assists on tackles), Noah Grina (5 tackles, 5 assists), Bumgarner (4 tackles, 1 assist), Carter Kinney (3 tackles, 2 assists) and Jeremiah Johnson (3 tackles, 2 assists). In all, 20 different Spartans recorded a tackle or assist.
Additionally, two potentially momentum-shifting plays for the Spartans were nullified.
First was what seemed to be a goal-line fumble but was ruled down because the Tommie ballcarrier's forward progress was stopped.
Second was a Bumgarner interception taken off the board by a pass interference call.
“At halftime, coaches were saying all we needed was a turnover to secure the win,” said Caldero, who would go on to cause the game’s sole turnover. “It was a big momentum shift for the whole team.”
The Spartans are also hoping for a momentum shift in the league.
“A Wesco win like that shows that there’s a new king of the hill, a new team that wants to take that title,” Bumgarner said. “Our team is really focused on that, and everyone is on the same page. One game at a time. On to the next.”
Stanwood travels to Oak Harbor on Friday to face the 0-2 Wildcats.
After a 232 yard - 2 TD performance on 23 carries in week 1, SR fullback @ryder_bumgarner follows it up with a 309 yard - 3 TD game on 20 carries behind a strong team performance in a week 2 win! What’s next? @jeffscoma @HeraldNetPreps @SBLiveWA @RylandSpencer @EvansRankings pic.twitter.com/YeYCWxFkuz— Stanwood Spartan Football (@StanwoodSpartan) September 11, 2022
Huge League win! #etw 20 carrie’s for 306 yards, 3 touchdowns. New school record for rushing yards in a single game. @HeraldNetPreps @StanwoodSpartan @go_shsspartans @RylandSpencer @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/zf3TIdf3vE— Ryder Bumgarner (@ryder_bumgarner) September 11, 2022
Incredible energy for our first home game, love our community https://t.co/mCm5LQuq5p— Matthew Ramírez (@CoachRamirez21) September 11, 2022
