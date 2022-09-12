Football: Marysville-Pilchuck at Stanwood, 9.9.22
Scenes from the Stanwood football game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Spartans beat Marysville-Pilchuck 30-16.

Caden Caldero knew he’d get to the quarterback sooner than later.

“I had been getting close all night,” the senior defensive end said. “I see the quarterback sprinting away from me, and I thought ‘this is my time.’ I dove and I put my hand over his shoulder, and next thing I saw was Tripp (Loertscher) rumbling the other way.”

