Scenes from the Stanwood girls district basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The Spartans beat Snohomish 54-46.

The Spartans pulled away late to top Snohomish in a district girls basketball semifinal showdown.

The 54-46 victory Tuesday at Marysville-Pilchuck clinched a state berth and a date with rival Arlington at 8 p.m. Saturday at Everett College. 

The Spartans found themselves trailing 15-8 after a slow first quarter against a Panthers team with a plastering defense. Stanwood and Snohomish never faced each other this year due to COVID-related cancellations and postponements.

But Stanwood cranked up the tempo and started to feed 6-foot-4 Vivienne Berrett in the paint — something the Panthers couldn’t stop. Berrett finished with a game-high 27 points. 

The momentum swung the Spartans’ way late in the second quarter during a 14-5 run punctuated with an Ava Cook layin at the buzzer to trim the Panthers’ lead to 25-24 heading into the half. Cook scored 11 points in the game.

The two squads battled to a 39-39 tie heading into the final period. That’s when Tatum Brager nailed back-to-back 3s to put Stanwood ahead for good. 

 

