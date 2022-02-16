The Spartans pulled away late to top Snohomish in a district girls basketball semifinal showdown.
The 54-46 victory Tuesday at Marysville-Pilchuck clinched a state berth and a date with rival Arlington at 8 p.m. Saturday at Everett College.
The Spartans found themselves trailing 15-8 after a slow first quarter against a Panthers team with a plastering defense. Stanwood and Snohomish never faced each other this year due to COVID-related cancellations and postponements.
But Stanwood cranked up the tempo and started to feed 6-foot-4 Vivienne Berrett in the paint — something the Panthers couldn’t stop. Berrett finished with a game-high 27 points.
The momentum swung the Spartans’ way late in the second quarter during a 14-5 run punctuated with an Ava Cook layin at the buzzer to trim the Panthers’ lead to 25-24 heading into the half. Cook scored 11 points in the game.
The two squads battled to a 39-39 tie heading into the final period. That’s when Tatum Brager nailed back-to-back 3s to put Stanwood ahead for good.
HALF: Snohomish 26, Stanwood 25Stanwood closes the quarter on a 14-5 run, including this layup at the buzzer by Ava Cook. pic.twitter.com/k0tZUEh44h
STANWOOD WINS! Classic thriller down to the last minute Spartans take it 54-46Vivienne Berrett with 27Ava Cook with 11@tatumbrager with 2 huge 3sChloe Santeford with lockdown defenseTok a team to win tonight, well done ladies!!!!@HeraldNetPreps@Evan_SCN@EvansRankings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.