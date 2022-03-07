Things looked bleak in mid-January.
On Jan. 18, the Spartans learned they had yet another game postponed or canceled due to COVID — their seventh of the season at that point.
On top of that, Stanwood hadn’t won a game since Dec. 22, losing to eventual 3A third-place finisher Arlington and 2A runner-up Burlington-Edison in the only two games they could cobble together over about four weeks.
“January was bleak for lots of different reasons, including talk that the season might just end,” head coach Alex Iverson said. “We knew the season would be like a roller coaster with ups and downs, but by February we wanted to be on the uptick.”
Then the Spartans got healthy. They could practice consistently and started to rattle off win after win.
Stanwood’s streak reached seven straight in the district semifinals that punched their ticket to the state tournament in the Tacoma Dome last week, where they would go 2-2 to finish in sixth place — the second-best finish in program history.
“After getting to Tacoma and seeing the level of competition, I realized we totally belong with these teams,” Iverson said. “I feel we were in every game. I think we belong in the conversation. I don’t think anyone can argue we didn’t deserve to be there.”
Stanwood opened the state tournament Wednesday with a 53-39 victory over Auburn in a winner-advance, loser-out contest. The Spartans hit nine 3-pointers in the game.
Grace Walker scored a game-high 17 points, including four 3s. Vivienne Berrett tallied a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
On Thursday, the Spartans faded late, dropping a 52-33 contest to Mead. Stanwood only mustered a single point during the game’s final 13 minutes as it watched Mead close on a 21-1 run.
Berrett led the team with eight points. Walker and Cezanne DePew each added six.
On Friday, in another winner-advance, loser-out game, Stanwood again got hot from beyond the arc, hitting nine 3-pointers to help propel the Spartans past Hermiston 67-57.
Berrett again tallied a double-double, scoring 14 points and collecting 14 rebounds. Tatum Brager added 13 points, DePew had 11, and Ava Cook and Walker each added nine.
The victory pushed Stanwood into the fourth/sixth place game against Snohomish, who the Spartans beat in last month’s district tournament semifinals.
Stanwood jumped out to an early 15-6, but the Panthers roared back to claim the fourth-place trophy with a 51-43 victory. Berrett led with 11 points and seven rebounds. Cook and Paige Almanza, the team’s two seniors, each added eight points.
“It’s awesome; it’s cool. They’ll be in the history books and will be able to see that trophy in the school forever,” Iverson said of the sixth-place finish. “No one can take that away from them. They’re one of the best."
