Though the Spartans lost, their season is not over.
Stanwood made it tough on Garfield early but couldn’t keep it up as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 67-44 Class 3A regional girls basketball victory Saturday at Bellevue College.
The loss dropped Stanwood into a winner-advances, loser-out game against Auburn in the first round of the state playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome.
The No. 2 Bulldogs (18-0) lurched out to an early lead over No. 7 Stanwood (12-5), but the Spartans hit three 3s to even the contest at 11-11.
But Garfield ripped off a 15-0 run on its way to a 36-20 lead at halftime.
“Giving up offensive rebounds killed us,” head coach Alex Iverson said. “We eliminate giving them second and third chances, it would give us a much better chance.”
The Bulldogs came out after the break outscoring the Spartans 13-2 run to push the lead to 49-22.
Iverson said the Spartans aimed to limit the Bulldogs’ two leading scorers to below their season averages — which they did — but Garfield’s depth proved too much.
“At the end of the day, they had to go out there and earn it against us. They didn’t walk all over us,” Iverson said. “It’s good for us to play against that type of competition. That makes the girls better.”
La’Tana Swinton led the Spartans with nine points, Ava Cook scored eight and Tatum Brager had six.
Next, Stanwood faces Auburn in a bid to keep its season alive.
“It’s going to be vital to bounce back and get a win Wednesday,” Iverson said. “I’m excited for the girls to get to experience the Dome.”
