Stanwood High girls basketball coach Trent Adams resigned Friday.
The second-year coach said he stepped down for personal reasons.
Adams was 13-15 since taking over in 2019. He replaced Nick Amrine, who resigned after one year. Amrine replaced long-time Stanwood coach Dennis Kloke, who led the team for 14 years.
The coaching position has not yet been posted and advertised.
The new coach will become the Spartans’ sixth new head coach for this coming school year. Other new coaches include Jeff Scoma (football), Michael Randall (track and field), Josh Thayer (boys basketball), Ryan Ingram (boys tennis) and Mike Evans (cross country).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.