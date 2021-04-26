Conrad Chisman paced back and forth from the cup to his ball on Hole 6 — analyzing the green, taking his time.
The effort paid off as he watched his about 15-foot putt from the fringe roll into the hole during a boys golf match April 20 against Everett at Camaloch Golf Course on Camano Island.
“I’ve been focusing on keeping everything I do as consistent as possible,” the Stanwood High freshman said.
Chisman enters his first high school golf season with plenty of experience. He’s won the past two Washington Junior Golf Association state titles, competed in nationally televised golf tournaments and has posted top finishes in several other events around the nation in the past few years.
Lately, he’s also working to lengthen his drives. Currently, he can drive the ball 280-290 yards.
“I just want to get it a little bit longer,” he said.
He’s not the only Spartan focused on improvement. The rest of the team’s scores are generally trending down each time out on the course.
On April 19, at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville, the Spartans combined to score 176 in the nine-hole contest, one stroke behind Arlington, to take second in a five-team Wesco North battle. Stanwood was led by Chisman (39), Jonathan Hagglund (42), Logan Brannon (44) and Beau Brannon (51).
On April 20, the Spartans hosted Everett at Camaloch, coming away with a 180-211 team victory in the nine-hole match. Stanwood was led by Chisman (34), Brannon (46), Hagglund (50) and Samuel Johnston (50).
However, due to COVID restrictions to reduce contact with others, golfers play in groups with their own team instead of competing directly with rivals on the same hole.
“When I’m playing against another kid, it’s definitely a competitive edge in how I play,” Chisman said. “Head-to-head can really drive my game.”
Despite the limitations, Chisman said the team’s goal is still clear.
“We want to win every time out,” he said.
The Spartans traveled Monday for a Wesco North match at Gleneagle Golf Course in Arlington. Stanwood next hosts a Wesco North showdown Thursday at Camaloch.
Meanwhile, Chisman will also compete this weekend in the Washington Champion of Champions event at The Home Course in DuPont in addition to a slate of Washington Junior Golf Association events later this year.
Girls golf
The Spartans saw their team score drop for the third straight match last week.
“We’re going in the right direction,” head coach Zach Ward said.
On April 19, Stanwood faced off against four fellow Wesco North schools at Battle Creek Golf Course in Marysville, finishing third.
The Spartans were led by Mali Stogner, who shot a 48 to finish fourth overall. Brooke Lund (53), Keira Beach (61) and Frances Zoloth (66) rounded out Stanwood’s scorecard.
“I think we had nerves early in the season, but that’s wearing off,” Ward said. “They’re getting more comfortable, and they’re having fun.”
The Spartans next host a match Tuesday at Camaloch Golf Course on Camano Island, travel for a Wesco North match on May 3 at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville and host the season finale May 4.
