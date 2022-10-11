“Pull,” Benjamin Morgan-Reynolds yelled moments before a clay pigeon exploded in a neon green puff.
“This is a sport,” he said. “I love that I can do it with my friends, and I like the idea of getting better and better. It’s something I can do the rest of my life.”
The Stanwood High student was one of 18 boys and girls on the Spartans’ team in a multischool competition Sept. 29 at the Twin City Sportsman Club in Stanwood.
“This year, we’re doing a lot better. We have more people,” said Morgan-Reynolds, who scored 24 out of 25 at the event. “It’s just about self-improvement. It’s about how good you do, and anybody can do it.”
The Spartans have been fielding a trap shooting team for at least 36 years and typically boast between 15-20 members, said Darryl Main, the Stanwood FFA adviser and coach. It's bouncing back this year after being muzzled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season runs from mid-September to early November, followed by a state compilation in the spring.
“The goal is to improve each time out,” Main said.
Students typically advance from scoring six to eight at the start to near 20 per round by the end of the season, he said.
“For some kids, this is something brand new, totally out of the realm of what they’re used to,” Main said. “But they have fun. They get to be with friends and compete against other schools.”
In trap shooting, entrants in groups of five shoot from a series of stations at clay targets that are sent into the air by a mechanical launcher.
To simulate the flight patterns of birds, the targets are sprung at various angles and directions. The targets rise to a height of 10 to 20 feet. Each shooter gets 25 targets.
Stanwood High typically competes against teams from Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Mount Vernon.
Stanwood's Gabriel Wells said he’s been shooting most of his life, but has noticed marked improvement this season while part of the team.
“I like that the sport isn’t about the size of your team. It’s just the top three scores that are counted,” Wells said. “Everybody there is so nice, they all support each other. Everyone is willing to share gear and ammo. They all want you to have fun.”
Wells’ personal best score is 19 out of 25, which he shot during the Sept. 29 competition.
“I went from scoring 11 to 15 to 19; there is a clear progression from just practicing. I want to shoot in the 20-23 range,” he said. “We’re going against some pretty big teams, but we’re still doing pretty good against them.”
Some universities even offer scholarships for collegiate shooting teams. The next step up in competition is the Olympics.
Shooting events started at the Athens 1896 Olympics consisting of only five events, but the discipline has since grown. At Tokyo 2020, it featured 15 rifle, pistol and shotgun events for men and women.
“Instead of sitting on the couch at home, it’s good to get out and do something with friends,” Stanwood High’s Lawrence Molenda said. “It’s fun. Just have good posture, don’t lean back and focus on what’s in front of you.”
Main said the team opens each season with a safety shoot to learn the proper mechanics of the sport. Each student must take a hunter safety course.
“We are very appreciative that we are able to have a team,” Main said. “We really enjoy the support of the Twin City Sportsman Club. They are an intricate player in making this successful. But in the end, it’s just a great activity to learn how to safely handle a firearm and compete against other schools.”
Morgan-Reynolds added that the group will help students with gear and ammo.
“The community is out there, and they’re so supportive,” the Stanwood team member said. “There’s not really a barrier to get involved.”
