“Pull,” Benjamin Morgan-Reynolds yelled moments before a clay pigeon exploded in a neon green puff.

“This is a sport,” he said. “I love that I can do it with my friends, and I like the idea of getting better and better. It’s something I can do the rest of my life.”

Trap shooting, 9.29.22
Scenes from the high school trap shooting competition at the Twin City Sportsman Club in Stanwood on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Scenes from the high school trap shooting competition at the Twin City Sportsman Club in Stanwood on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

