The Spartans dropped both games last week at the state tournament to end their stellar season.
Stanwood opened their state run with a 3-0 loss to No. 8 Auburn Riverside (25-17, 25-18, 25-20) on Thursday morning.
The loss dropped the ninth-seeded Spartans into the consolation bracket against No. 16 Interlake later Thursday.
Stanwood opened with a 25-16 win in the first set. But Interlake responded with three straight sets (25-16, 26-24, 25-21) to end their season with a 15-6 overall record.
“We were able to come out and put some pressure on them in that first set,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “But we just weren’t able to control it the way we wanted to the rest of the way.”
It is also the end of an era as the Spartans will graduate 10 seniors from their 12-person roster.
“For these girls, it’s just understanding the legacy that they leave on the program,” Amundson said. “It’s not only a win-lose thing. This group’s best quality is what you see off the court — their love for the team.”
The two thrilling five-set victories over rival Arlington proved to be a season highlight.
“They are games that will stick with these girls and coaching staff for a long time to come,” Amundson said. “The way they battled in those two matches was incredible. The fan support was amazing. It was a really cool experience.”
