Lili Jones likes to find flaws.
The junior middle blocker had three aces in a crucial stretch last week against Monroe where the Spartans rallied to seize momentum and the third set on their way to a 3-1 win.
“The secret is to know where the weakness is on the other side of the court,” the junior said about serving. “I just see the court, take note of who can pass well and avoid them.”
In all, the Spartans combined for 17 aces in the victory March 17 over the Bearcats (25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-9).
“We’ve definitely been trying to be intentional in getting better at serving,” Amundson said. “It makes our job easier when we can put the other teams out of their systems.”
However, there have been a fair amount of ups and downs during this condensed season, Amundson said.
“We just need to take care of our side of the net,” she said. “We take care of business on our end, and we can be that great team.”
Jones agreed that the short season has its challenges — masks, no fans, limited practices — but that being on the court with her teammates trumps the obstacles.
“We hadn’t seen each other in a while,” Jones said. “But we’ve been able to quickly regroup and get our chemistry back. I think we’re improving and getting better each time out.”
She said the cheerleaders and JV and C-team squads have helped with game-time atmosphere, but having fans back this week will be nice.
“It has been kind of weird,” Jones said. “But it’s just been fun to be playing volleyball.”
The balanced Spartans spread the ball around and feature a mix of athletes who can fill a plethora of roles.
“This is one of our most balanced teams since I’ve been here,” Amundson said. “I feel like I can put a lot of different people in a lot of different positions.”
It’s on display on the stat sheets.
In the 3-1 (17-25, 25-12, 17-25, 17-25) loss to Arlington on March 15, the Spartans were led by Barrett Anderson (five aces, five kills, 20 digs, one block), Mallory Duffy (four kills, one block), Emma Floyd (six kills, two aces, eight digs), Olivia Rueckert (four kills, four blocks), Grace Henken (one aces, 14 assists, seven digs), Baylor Hezel (two aces, four digs) and Cailyn Conley (three kills, three blocks).
Against Monroe, Stanwood was led by Jolene Henrikson (one ace, 10 digs), Anderson (four aces, nine kills, seven digs), Jones (three aces, eight kills, three blocks, four digs), Duffy (seven kills, two blocks), Floyd (six kills, two digs), Rueckert (five kills, two blocks), Henken (four aces, 28 assists, 11 digs) and Hezel (five aces, 11 digs).
The Spartans (3-3) wrap up the season with three matches in the next six days: Tuesday at Glacier Peak, Thursday in the home finale against Jackson and Monday at Everett.
“Our goal has been to improve each time out,” Jones said. “We want to stay strong and keep going, and we want to move on if we made a mistake. Just leave it on the court.
“But, of course, we want to keep winning on our home court going,” Jones said of the Spartans, who are 3-0 in their new high school gym. “You’ll see us out there fighting for every point, every single point.”
