The Spartans’ confidence is growing.
“Volleyball is a sport where having confidence is key,” senior Madison Morgan said. “It something we’ve been working on since the start of the season, it’s something we’ve been building toward.”
The effort paid off Thursday with a five-set win over the Snohomish Panthers, who were 9-1 entering the matchup having only lost to undefeated Arlington.
“We came out really strong with a lot of blocks in the first set,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “That changed Snohomish’s mentality. They weren’t as aggressive. For us, it was really just taking care of the ball. There weren’t a ton of unforced errors.”
Down nine at one point in the fourth set, Stanwood seized momentum and rallied back to win 3-2 (25-14, 12-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13).
The Spartans were led by Olivia Rueckert (five kills), Lili Jones (five kills, four blocks), Barrett Anderson (seven kills, seven digs), Karli Neigemann (10 digs), Baylor Hezel (13 digs), Grace Henken (31 assists, 13 digs), Leia Jones (seven kills, three digs), Morgan (14 kills, 17 digs) and Greta Hendrickson (14 digs).
“I think it was good for them to finally get rewarded for the work they’ve been putting in,” Amundson said. “We’ve been on the verge of good things for the past few weeks, and it’s hard to keep pushing forward when we are so close to getting wins.”
Two weeks ago, Stanwood took then-unbeaten Oak Harbor to five sets. And last week on Oct. 22, the Spartans took a set against unbeaten Arlington, losing 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13) — one of only four sets the Eagles have lost this season.
Stanwood was led by Neigemann (one ace, nine digs), Reuckert (three kills), Hezel (22 digs), Henken (22 assists, six digs, three kills), Morgan (12 kills, five digs), Hendrickson (one aces, 10 digs, two kills) and Anderson (eight kills).
“When we’re playing good teams, we have the ability to play that level,” Amundson said. “We’re just not as consistent as we need to be.”
But the Spartans are trending in the right direction as the postseason approaches.
“We’re continuing to make sure the girls are confident going into the games this week,” Morgan said. “Positivity is key. Lifting up, not bringing down — that’s definitely something we’re working on. The key is to keep the momentum (from Thursday’s win) throughout the games and practices this week.”
Stanwood traveled to Everett on Monday and hosts Marysville-Pilchuck on Nov. 5 in the regular-season finale. The district tournament starts Nov. 7.
“We have to continue playing with more confidence,” Amundson said. “They’re not questioning themselves or each other as they did at the beginning of the season and they’re buying into their own abilities, allowing them to play more freely.”
