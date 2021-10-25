One point at a time.
That was the simple recipe the Spartans followed in their punch-for-punch five-set home victory over rival Arlington on Thursday.
The game plan helped when the Spartans found themselves trailing 24-20 in the first set after watching their 19-13 lead evaporate.
Stanwood senior Grace Henken paused and refocused as she prepared to serve.
“I was thinking, ‘Don’t miss.’ I was just focused on one ace at a time and doing it for my team,” Henken said. “I don’t want to let them down.”
With Henken serving, the Spartans answered with five straight points on their way to a 27-25 win that set the tone for what would become a thrilling and boisterous battle ending with Stanwood outlasting the No. 3-ranked Eagles to seize control of the path to the district crown.
“That was a top-five game of my coaching career for sure,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “Just the atmosphere. The intensity. Well fought on both sides by two good teams that know each other well. It was just really fun.”
The Spartans, especially their 10 seniors, have kept their eye on this matchup for a while, they said.
“I feel like we put in so much work for this game, and it all paid off,” Henken said. “It was a phenomenal game. Phenomenal. It was our highest level of play so far.”
Arlington entered the showdown 11-0 and hadn’t dropped a set in league play.
But Stanwood quickly burst their rivals’ bubble, winning the first two sets in extra points.
The Eagles fought back with two sets of their own to force a deciding fifth set that featured seven lead changes.
“There were a decent amount of runs for both teams in the entire match,” Amundson said. “It was impressive how we were able to shake some of those runs off and still have that mindset to get it done. That shows the maturity of the team.”
Tied 8-8 in the first-to-15 fifth set, Amundson called timeout to remind her team that they drill these situations regularly in practice.
“I told them, ‘We’ve done this drill a million times,’” she said.
Buoyed by an absolutely electric home crowd, the Spartans got the contest to 14-13. That’s when 6-foot-4 senior Cailyn Conley leaped for the game-winning block, sending the packed house erupting in wild celebration.
“Having all these fans be so loud gives us a big boost,” Henken said. “We definitely feed off the high energy. I love it. It makes us play harder. We have to be 10 times louder just to hear each other, but it’s worth it. The high energy brings out a high level of play.”
Stanwood largely contained Arlington standout Emily Mekelburg.
“We focused in on her, she’s such a point-getter for them, we just didn’t want to let her get into a rhythm,” Amundson said. “And I think our defense stepped up in a huge way. … Defensively, we talk about bucking up — stepping in those lanes to get a dig can be tough knowing a big hit from someone like Mekelburg is coming. And they definitely did that.”
Stanwood led by Henken (3 aces, 2 kills, 34 assists), Baylor Hezel (2 aces, 12 kills, 11 digs), Barrett Anderson (2 aces, 16 kills, 11 digs), Olivia Rueckert (12 kills, 4 blocks), Conley (5 blocks) and Karli Niegemann (24 digs).
“Our serve-receive was good, which helped us run a balanced offense,” Amundson said. “We were able to have all systems firing.”
The Spartans began the week with a 3-0 win over Marysville-Pilchuck. In that game, Stanwood was led by Rueckert (11 kills, 2 blocks), Niegemann (16 digs), Henken (3 aces, 19 assists), Jolene Henrikson (3 blocks) and Anderson (7 kills, 6 digs).
Stanwood hosted Marysville-Getchell on Monday after Stanwood Camano News’ press time.
Next, the Spartans (11-1 in league, 12-1 overall) travel to Snohomish (10-1, 11-1) on Wednesday and Everett (7-5, 9-5) on Nov. 3 to wrap up the regular season. If Stanwood wins out, the Spartans will be league champs and host a district tournament game on Nov. 9.
“Now, I think it’s just about resetting. Sure, revel in that victory, but then we have to come back and get ready for the next one,” Amundson said. “You have to let that win go and move onto the next one. If we don’t, it can hurt us in the long run.”
Stanwood wins. They take the fifth set 15-13 to win 3-2 over the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/Rb8VosO3Yf— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) October 22, 2021
