The Spartans couldn’t get going against the Tomahawks, but they did connect on a few key strikes.
“They won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” head coach Eric Keizer said. “That makes it tough to succeed, but I thought we came out after halftime and responded well.”
Stanwood rebounded from a 36-3 halftime deficit with three touchdowns in a 56-22 losing effort Friday against a Marysville-Pilchuck team that had been allowing 9.5 points per game.
“Putting 22 points on the board was a feat,” Keizer said. “They’re a good team. Their linemen get downfield pretty quick and that gets them numbers in the secondary.”
The Tommies’ wing-T offense racked up more than 300 yards in the first half. Meanwhile, Stanwood had about 50 yards, with only Garrett Craig’s massive, straight-as-an-arrow 38-yard field goal for three first-half points.
“We know teams are going to load the box and make us throw,” Keizer said. “(Spartan quarterback Caden Lukehart) did a good job for being under pressure the entire game. Dudes were on him all night long.”
Lukehart finished 7-of-20 for 106 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in addition to 23 yards rushing. He hit Elijah Prout from 7 yards out in the third quarter and connected with Evan Agledal late in the fourth on a 25-yard slant.
In between the two pass TDs, Zane Schweiger — who led the Spartans with 58 yards on seven carries — rumbled for a 29-yard scoring run, shedding would-be tacklers along the way.
“Ultimately, we needed to keep the ball out of their hands if we wanted to win,” Keizer said. “That’s why we opened with the onsides kick. We wanted to steal some possessions.”
On defense, the Spartans had a handful of impressive stops, just not enough to help seal the deal.
“We overpursued quite a bit,” Keizer said. “We’ll need to clean up our tackling, too.”
Will Ingraham, Tre Frankhaueser, Jake Evans and Gabe Heckman each a sack, but the misdirection of the wing-T proved too much for the defense to handle at times.
Stanwood travels Friday to Shorecrest — a team the Spartans scrimmaged against in spring.
“It was a competitive game,” Keizer said of the spring matchup. “But this will be a big game for us with a chance to get back even at 3-3.”
Tomahawks 56, Spartans 22
Stanwood 0 3 7 12—22
M-Pilchuck 16 20 13 7—56
Scoring summary
- MP: Edgar Martinez 30-yard field goal, 8:06, 1st.
- MP: Dillon Kuk 40-yard pass from Jake Elwood (Edgar Martinez kick), 5:05, 1st.
- MP: Jordan Justice 10-yard run (failed kick), 2:41, 1st.
- STAN: Garrett Craig 38-yard field goal, 3:24, 2nd.
- MP: Jordan Justice 60-yard run (Edgar Martinez kick), 2:24, 2nd.
- MP: Dillon Kuk 34-yard pass from Jake Elwood (Edgar Martinez kick), 10:54, 2nd.
- MP: Dylan Carson 9-yard run (failed kick), 0:40, 2nd.
- STAN: Elijah Prout 7-yard pass from Caden Lukehart (Garrett Craig kick), 8:00, 3rd.
- MP: Jay Gray 1-yard run (failed kick), 5:11, 3rd.
- MP: Dylan Carson 30-yard run (Edgar Martinez kick), 1:34, 3rd.
- MP: Carson Kuchera 91-yard run (Edgar Martinez kick), 5:56, 4th.
- STAN: Zane Schweiger 29-yard run (failed kick), 10:34, 4th.
- STAN: Evan Agledal 25-yard pass from Caden Lukehart (failed 2 point run), 0:26, 4th.
Passing: Caden Lukehart 7-20 106 yards 2 TDs, 1 INT. Rushing: Tylor SanNicolas 4-27; Caden Lukehart 17-23; Cameron O’Neill 5-29; Zane Schweiger 7-58. Receiving: Elijah Prout 2-9 1 TD; Caden Carrigan 1-15; Chase Allen 1-5; Isaac Ortega 1-48; JT McLaughlin 1-5; Evan Agledal 1-25 1 TD. Defense: Will Ingraham 5 assists, 1 solo, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack; Caden Carrigan 4 assists, 2 solo, 1 tackle for loss; Rider Bumgarner 7 assists, 2 solo, 1 batten ball; Tre Frankhauser 5 assists, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack; Jake Evans 1 sack; Gabe Heckman 1 sack.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.