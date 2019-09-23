With the Spartans trailing 16-3 at half and in search of a spark, it was Arlington that exploded.
The rival Eagles scored three TDs in less than 3 minutes to silence the home Stilly Cup crowd on their way to a 44-10 win Friday.
Upon getting the ball back after Arlington connected on a 27-yard scoring lob late in the third quarter, a Spartans fumble was returned for a 25-yard TD. Then the Eagles recovered an onside kick and quickly scored again to push their lead to 37-3 at the start of the fourth quarter.
“Things went sideways when the linebackers were caught looking in the backfield and Arlington saw what Getchell did to us the week before with the counter and we had no one there,” head coach Eric Keizer said.
The Spartans scored their lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Wyatt Custer lofted the ball to the back line of the end zone where JT McLaughlin secured a juggling catch just before falling out of bounds.
Custer completed 13 of his season-high 31 pass attempts for 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“With more than 300 yards on the ground against Jackson in Week 1, we knew that teams are going to stack the box against us,” Keizer said. “We know they’ll make us throw, so we have to be able to throw our concepts and widen the defense back out.”
But the passing attack wasn’t enough to halt the Eagles’ rout, extending Arlington’s Stilly Cup win streak to 10.
The Eagles scored on offense, defense and special teams with a punt return for a touchdown — Arlington’s second score of the first quarter after a 7-yard TD run on the Eagles’ second offensive drive. An AJ Larson interception halted the Eagles’ opening drive.
After starting the game with two punts, the Spartans turned to the ground game, pounding Tylor SanNicolas — who led the Spartans with 64 yards on 17 carries — up the middle play after play before the drive stalled in the red zone. Garrett Craig then split the uprights from 29-yards out to put Stanwood on the board just before half.
Keizer said the Spartans were buoyed by solid two-way performances by Isaac Ortega, Jake Evans and Will Inghram.
“They do good stuff every week,” he said.
The Spartans travel to Oak Harbor on Friday. Check SCnews.com on Thursday afternoon for a game preview.
Touchdown Spartans. JT McLaughlin juggles and secures a Custer pass time the back of the end zoneArlington 37Stanwood 105:12 4Q #StillyCup— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) September 21, 2019
Eagles 44, Spartans 10
Arlington13 3 14 14 — 44
Stanwood 0 3 0 7 — 10
Scoring summary
- ARL: Jacob Kramer 6-yard run (Cole Cramer kick), 4:45, 1st.
- ARL: Cade Younger 50-yard punt return (Failed 2-point pass), 3:13, 1st.
- ARL: Cole Cramer 27-yard field goal, 11:45, 2nd.
- STAN: Garrett Craig 29-yard field goal, 0:26, 2nd.
- ARL: Joseph Schmidt 27-yard pass from Trent Nobach (Cole Cramer kick), 2:06, 3rd.
- ARL: Michael Tsoukalas 25-yard fumble recovery (Cole Cramer kick), 1:44, 3rd.
- ARL: Jaden Roskelley 8-yard run (Cole Cramer kick), 11:53, 4th
- STAN: JT McLaughlin 12-yard pass from Wyatt Custer (Garrett Craig kick), 5:12, 4th.
- ARL: Gavin Skyles 8-yard run (Cole Cramer kick), 4:14, 4th.
- ARL: Jaden Roskelley 8-yard run (Cole Cramer kick), 11:53, 4th.
- Passing: Wyatt Custer 13-31 159 1 TD, 1 INT.
- Rushing: Ryder Bumgarner 1-2; Zane Schweiger 6-16; Tylor SanNicolas 17-64.
- Receiving: Isaac Ortega 1-31; Ryder Bumgarner 3-59; Jake Grant 2-27; JT McLaughlin 1-12 TD; Elijah Prout 3-21; Caden Lukehart 1-4; Zane Schweiger 2-5.
C-team
Stanwood 50, Marysville-Getchell 0
The Spartans used a balance attack — three rushing TDs, 3 passing TDs, and one punt return for a score — to pour on points in every quarter in a Sept. 18 win over the Chargers. Stanwood had 248 yards rushing on 22 carries and its quarterbacks completed 8 of 11 passes for 99 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT. 7 TD’s total
