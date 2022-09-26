Just about everything went right.
The Spartans opened with a methodical 6-minute touchdown drive and never looked back en route to a 35-3 victory over Mount Vernon in front of a jam-packed homecoming crowd that punctuated the evening with a fireworks show.
“I’d rather score quicker, but if that’s what we have to do, that’s what we will do,” head coach Jeff Scoma said.
Carson Beckt eventually busted through on that 6-yard opening score, the first of his three touchdowns on the night.
“I think the kids’ understanding of the offense is much higher than where it was a year ago, and you’re seeing the fruits of that labor,” Scoma said.
Quarterback Michael Mascotti hit Beckt in the back of the end zone on a 17-yard strike to cap another long drive and make it 14-0 at halftime.
“We’re all, the whole team, we’re all really clicking, and we have a bond not a lot of teams have,” Mascotti said of the senior-laden squad.
Meanwhile, a very stout Spartan defense forced a punt and a fourth-down stop on the Bulldogs’ only two drives of the first half. They then opened the third quarter by forcing another punt.
Ryder Bumgarner answered with a 64-yard sprint up the gut.
A Max Mayo interception gave Stanwood the ball on the ensuing Bulldogs drive, and Beckt turned it into points with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0 late in the third.
Mount Vernon connected on a 38-yard field goal to end the shutout. However, Stanwood would answer with a 6-yard touchdown run by Canyon Bumgarner for the final score.
In the end, the Spartans outgained the Bulldogs 411-179 in yardage, the bulk coming on runs that averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.
“If we can get 4-5 yards or more, great. Just keep grinding and make them tired and want to give up,” Mascotti said. “Props to the O-line. They’re driving our offense.”
Ryder Bumgarner led with 164 yards on 15 carries, Beckt had 76 yards on eight attempts, Cruise Swanson added 48 yards on five carries, Otto Wiedmann got 37 yards on five attempts and Canyon Bumgarner had 24 yards on two carries.
Mascotti connected on three of his four pass attempts for 60 yards and a score.
“We had a really good week of practice. We had a lot of energy,” he said. “Felt nice to get a big win.”
A big homecoming win needed a fitting celebration, so a 5-minute fireworks display capped the night’s festivities.
The victory moved the team to 4-0, but the Spartans hit the road for its next three games before returning home to face Ferndale.
“It’s just part of the challenge of the year,” Scoma said of the schedule. “If we can travel and win on the road, I think that bodes well for the playoffs. We can go anywhere and beat anyone. Step one is Arlington.”
The Spartans, ranked No. 7 in the 3A state RPI, travel Friday to Arlington looking to snap a 12-game losing streak in the annual Stilly Cup rivalry.
“I think they'll be pumped up for it,” Scoma said of the Arlington showdown. “We will see if we can break the streak and start a new streak going the other direction.”
Tearing into Stilly Cup Week like: pic.twitter.com/x5MCktZYN0— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) September 26, 2022
🏈 Stilly Cup Week! Here’s the link to purchase your tickets online. This is going to be a big one … get em early! 🎟 • Friday, September 30th at 7pm• Stanwood at Arlington @StanwoodSpartan @StanCamNEWS @jeffscoma https://t.co/7nqsgJRRn4— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) September 26, 2022
STANW🔴⚪️D pic.twitter.com/ljISCC5cGY— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) September 24, 2022
Homecoming 2022 was full of fireworks as the Spartans move to 4-0. Stilly Cup Week: you’re on the clock!#etw #letsmeetinarlington PC: Audrey Miller Photography pic.twitter.com/m6Eu5tEXgL— Stanwood Spartan Football (@StanwoodSpartan) September 26, 2022
