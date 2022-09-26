Football: Mount Vernon at Stanwood, 9.23.22
Buy Now

Scenes from the Stanwood homecoming football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The Spartans beat Mount Vernon 35-3 in a game that featured a fireworks display afterward.

Just about everything went right.

The Spartans opened with a methodical 6-minute touchdown drive and never looked back en route to a 35-3 victory over Mount Vernon in front of a jam-packed homecoming crowd that punctuated the evening with a fireworks show.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.