All-Wesco awards The Wesco 3A coaches announced the all-league teams for the winter 2019-20 season, including first, second or honorable mention teams for some sports.
Boys wrestling
Three Stanwood wrestlers earned spots on the all-Wesco first team: Riley Van Scoy at 170, Isaac Ortega at 138 pounds and Tyler Rhue at 106 pounds. All three placed at the 3A state championships where the team placed fourth. Head coach Ray Mather earned Coach of the Year honors.
Girls wrestling
Chanel Siva claimed all-Wesco honors. The senior won her second consecutive state title.
Boys basketball
Two Spartans earned honors. Cort Roberson landed on the all-Wesco first-team. Jake Cleary and Kaeden McGlothin earned spots on the second team.
Girls basketball
Two Spartans made all-Wesco teams: Shebly Lund was voted to the second team, and Madi Plautz made the honorable mention team.
Boys swimming
Jake Grant, Tycen Johnson, Nehemiah Haskin and Dylan Link Stanwood were selected to the first team in the 200 yard medley relay. Johnson also earned first-team honors in the 100 yard breastroke.
Editors Note: A previous version of this story omitted the boys swimming honors and Kaeden McGlothin for boys basketball.
