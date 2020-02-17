The narrow 63-61 win over rival Arlington did more than avenge an overtime loss two weeks ago or advance the Spartans into a winner-to-state game.
“It got us out of a funk,” Cort Roberson said of a Stanwood team that had lost three of its last four games. “That first loss to Arlington just kind of lingered on our minds. We needed a big win like (Saturday) night.”
After the Eagles snapped the Spartans’ 13-game win streak on Jan. 31, Stanwood lost to Shorecrest in another overtime game. After an easy win over 6-14 Everett, the Spartans were out of sorts in a 76-31 loss to league champion Marysville-Pilchuck on Feb. 10 to close out the regular season.
“We just weren't able to do much,” head coach Zach Ward said of the loss to the Tomahawks. “We let a lot of little things go that allowed the lead to go from 15 to 25 in a hurry. We didn’t play with a focus.”
With five days until their next game, Ward gave the team a day off and then welcomed them back to practice with a speech to help the team hit the reset button.
“I was trying to get them to be excited, not down on themselves,” Ward said. “There was this gloomy cloud we had over us.”
The talk struck a nerve, Roberson said.
“Coach’s speech helped me prepare mentally,” the junior said. “Hopefully, the rest of the team had the same reaction.”
With a solid week of practice and another electric home crowd, the Spartans jumped out to an early 16-9 lead after the first quarter. But the Eagles lingered and never allowed Stanwood to pull away as the Spartans led 31-24 at recess.
“When it’s a rivalry game, it just makes it that much more intense,” Roberson said. “Our main focus point, going into halftime and third quarter with almost the same lead (as the previous game with Arlington), was to not break down on defense. We wanted to keep them in check and don't let them get loose.”
The game plan worked.
Late in the third quarter with Stanwood leading by a point, Roberson connected on a deep 3 and a foul after the bucket allowed Cam Everett to score on the inbounds to hand the Spartans a 44-38 lead.
The Eagles clawed back to 61-59, but Spartan Jake Cleary, who missed the past two weeks with a leg injury and only returned to practice Friday, iced the game — in which the Spartans never trailed — by sinking a pair of free throws.
“For our offense, having (Cleary) and I spread the floor, which opens it up inside for the guys,” Roberson said. “Plus he’s a threat from deep, which puts more pressure on a defense.”
“I think he was just a little rusty,” Ward said of Cleary. “He should be all the way back by Wednesday.”
With one overtime loss avenged, Stanwood has an opportunity to do it again when the team faces Shorecrest on Wednesday in the district semifinals at Jackson High School for a state regional-round berth.
In the Feb. 3 OT loss, the Spartans had an uncharacteristic 27 turnovers and had half as many throw attempts as the Scots (33-16).
“I think that win (over Arlington) will help get our energy back to where it was in our 13-game win streak,” Roberson said. “We’ll look at the film, see what we can improve on and go from there.”
The win Saturday over Arlington was also likely the last basketball game ever on Stanwood’s court with the new high school set to open next winter — as long as the project remains on schedule.
If it is the last hoops game on the court, the Spartans went out winners — the girls won 76-10 on Feb. 10 in their home finale and the boys won Saturday. However, the court itself, which was refinished five years ago, will be preserved as art to adorn the wall inside the school leading to the new gym.
