Tre Frankhauser crashed down from his defensive end position and linebacker Will Inghram wrapped up the exposed running back.
It was a formula that worked over and over last week — and for most season.
“Tre is always blowing people up and that helps me get to the tackle,” said Inghram, who accumulated 14 tackles in Thursday’s 56-14 win over Everett.
The defensive showing pushed Inghram into the school record books with a new season high tackle total of 125.
“The record hasn’t sunk in yet,” the junior said after the game. “I just hope to beat it next year.”
That wasn’t the only record to fall this season: senior kicker Garrett Craig connected on nine field goals this season, two more than the previous mark. He didn’t attempt a field goal Thursday but was 8-for-8 on extra point attempts.
In addition to 63 total tackles, Stanwood’s ball-hawking defense collected five interceptions, including three by senior AJ Larson.
“The seniors came out and were poised and wanted to get one more,” head coach Eric Keizer said. “It was exciting to see AJ Larson get those three picks. He’s a team leader — both on the field and in the locker room — and it couldn’t happen to a better guy.”
However, the game started slow with a Seagull TD drive and Stanwood fumbling away the ensuing possession before the Spartans shifted gears and stepped on the gas.
Logan Schweitzer opened Stanwood’s scoring with a 14 yard run, and Caden Carrigan ran 20 yards to pay dirt a few plays after the Spartans recovered after another Seagull fumble.
During the next possession, quarterback Wyatt Custer hit Isaiah Hughes 12 yards in the back of the end zone for a toe-tapping TD to go up 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Larson, Ryder Bumgarner and Caden Lynn each had interceptions to hand the ball back to the offense, which capitalized twice — on a Carrigan 35-yard run and a 57-yard screen pass to Schweitzer — to take a 35-7 lead into the locker room at recess.
“It’s a different atmosphere and energy when you know you’re going into what you know is the last game of the year — or your career,” Keizer said. “The seniors play a little looser, and it was all working.”
The Spartans capped another long drive with another Carrigan 11-yard TD run, and followed a few drives later with a with a 36-yard swing pass to Bumgarner for a score to start the running clock. Bumgarner added the final score with a 54 yard punt return for a score.
Bumgarner and Custer had fingerprints all over many games this season, a rarity for freshmen.
“To start as a freshman at the varsity level is pretty remarkable,” Keizer said. “Sometimes kids are still growing — they’re mentally ready but physically can’t do it. And sometimes you get the flip side. … But they have the right balance and are playing a couple years ahead of where freshmen are typically at.”
Custer finished the game 14-of-26 for 229 yards and two scores. Bumgarner caught 5 passes for 61 yards and a score; returned a punt for a touchdown; and had six tackles and an interception on defense.
“The foundation is there for them and other young players to have some standout years in the future,” said Keizer, adding that he expects plenty of athletes from the 6-3 Spartan C-team to compete for varsity spots. “It helps to double the win total from last year. Winning helps. We have a good thing going. We just need a few more bodies and good things are going to happen in the future.”
But late in the fourth quarter, it was time for the 11 Spartan seniors to enter the game to run one offensive play together before walking off the field one last time, arm-in-arm.
“It’s pretty cool to end the season with two wins and double our win total from last year,” Frankhauser said of the Spartans’ 4-6 record. “It think the program is on it’s way up.”
The senior said the low numbers and lack of a JV team to practice with were unique challenges this season.
“It was difficult at times,” he said. “But I would never have missed this season for the world. I feel we did a pretty good job.”
Box score
Stanwood: 21-14-21-0 — 56
Everett: 7-0-7-0 — 14
- EV: TD run (kick), 1st
- ST: Logan Schweitzer 14 yard run (Garrett Craig kick), 1st
- ST: Caden Carrigan 20 yard run (Garrett Craig kick), 1st
- ST: Wyatt Custer 12 yard pass to Isaiah Hughes (Garrett Craig kick), 1st
- ST: Caden Carrigan 35-yard run (Garrett Craig kick), 2nd
- ST: Wyatt Custer 57-yard pass to Logan Schweitzer (Garrett Craig kick), 2nd
- ST: Caden Carrigan 11-yard run (Garrett Craig kick), 3rd
- EV: TD (kick), 3rd
- ST: Wyatt Custer 36-yard pass to Ryder Bumgarner (Garrett Craig kick), 3rd
- ST: Ryder Bumgarner 54 yard punt return (Garrett Craig kick), 3rd
Passing: Wyatt Custer 14-26, 229 yards, 2 TDs. Rushing: Caden Carriagan 13-138, 3 TDs; Logan Schweitzer 6-76, 1 TD. Receiving: Ryder Bumgarner 5-61 TD; Isaiah Hughes 2-25, 1 TD; Logan Schweitzer 1-57 TD; Isaac Ortega 5-71. Defense: Will Inghram 12 assists, 1 solo, 1 tackle for loss; AJ Larson 3 INT; Caden Lynn 2 FR, 1 INT; Ryder Bumgarner 6 tackles.
