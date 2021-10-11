Alex Iverson has hit the ground running.
The new Stanwood High girls basketball coach spent the first week on the job traveling to courts and fields up and down the I-5 corridor to meet and watch his players, many of whom are in the midst of club seasons and playing other sports.
“I’ve watched them play games on weekends,” Iverson said. “I’m going to volleyball and soccer games. I’m just trying to be around. Next is hosting some open gyms. I’m chomping at the bit to get going.”
Iverson, 28, who lives in Stanwood and works as a teacher in Lake Stevens, worked as the freshman coach and assistant varsity coach for the Arlington boys basketball team for four years before taking a similar role with Lake Stevens High last year.
“I’m a basketball junkie. I love basketball,” said Iverson, who graduated from Lake Stevens in 2011, where he participated in basketball, tennis and track. “I took this job to build a program from top to bottom. When you take a varsity job, it’s more than just running practices and games. You’re worried about every basketball hoop in that town, not just your team. It’s about building relationships. It takes a bigger view than just winning.”
Iverson, who studied at Western Washington University, was also an assistant coach for the WWU men’s basketball team for three years.
Iverson stood out in part because of his philosophy to build the entire program and his background as an educator, Stanwood High Athletic Director Tom Wilfong said.
“He knows kids and works with them,” Wilfong said. “He coaches multiple sports. He has great recommendations from coaches in the league, both male and female. He has worked with both the men’s and women’s teams at Western. He coaches AAU and has a philosophy he builds his program around.”
Iverson replaces Trent Adams, who resigned in August after taking over the program in 2019. Adams replaced Nick Amrine, who resigned after one year. Amrine replaced long-time Stanwood coach Dennis Kloke, who led the team for 14 years.
Iverson becomes the Spartans’ sixth new head coach for this school year. Other new coaches include Jeff Scoma (football), Michael Randall (track and field), Ryan Ingram (boys tennis), Mike Evans (cross country) and Josh Thayer (boys basketball). Iverson and Thayer, a Stanwood grad, played against each other in high school.
Iverson said he expects to fine-tune offensive and defensive plans after getting to know the team better but added that he expects the Spartans to “play up and down, I want to get a lot of shots up.”
The Spartans open their season Nov. 30 at Anacortes.
