Jackson Houston was the first domino.
“He came out of nowhere and got us a pin,” head coach Ray Mather said of the junior. “That got us started rolling.”
The furious, come-from-behind rally stunned then-unbeaten Snohomish on the Panthers’ Senior Night and the large crowd on Jan. 28. Snohomish opened a 23-point lead early, hoping to secure at least a share of the Wesco 3A North title.
But the No. 4 ranked Spartans reeled off 29 points to secure the 41-39 victory behind pins from Houston, Lane Ovenell, Tyler Rhue and Bryan Roodzant.
“We were in bad waters,” Mather said. “But momentum swung our way. They wanted that league title, and they knew it would be a team effort to get there. I think they really have come to understand that team mentality and how that helps in tight matches. They get that momentum, next thing you know they can’t miss.”
The victory set the Spartans up with a shot later in the week for the league title. Stanwood needed wins over Oak Harbor and Marysville-Pilchuck, and Snohomish would need to top Everett.
The Spartans took care of business Jan. 30 at home with a 51-30 win over the Wildcats and a 52-30 victory over the Tomahawks. But Everett rallied with a narrow win late to secure the league crown.
“It would have been nice to get that title, but I’m not disappointed,” Mather said. “We’re not done yet. I really believe that these guys can bring a team trophy home from state.”
The Spartans open the district tournament Friday in Snohomish.
Senior Riley Van Scoy said the team’s tightening bond is helping fuel its success.
“This team is really together -- it means more hype, more adrenaline, it really pumps you up,” Van Scoy said. “We went from a bunch of individuals to a whole team wanting to get better, that’s a contagious mentality, kinda like peer pressure but in a good way.”
The Spartans finished second in the Wesco 3A North. Overall this season, the team was 12-2 in duals and posted six top-five finishes in tournaments, including three times taking first place.
Van Scoy, who broke the state career pin record of 112 in December, has continued to add to the mark, which now sits at 130.
“It’s been a fun year,” Van Scoy said. “I’m wrestling a little looser this year, enjoying my time on the mat.”
Jan. 30 winners: Stanwood 51, Oak Harbor 30
- 106: Rhue pinned Salazar
- 113: Roodzant pinned Egli
- 120: Mayernik pinned Valdez
- 138: Ortega won by forfeit
- 145: Kinney won by forfeit
- 170: Van Scoy pinned Scott
- 182: Tabor won by forfeit
- 195: Inghram dec. English 9-5
- 220: Fitzgibbon won by forfeit
Jan. 30 winners: Stanwood 52, Marysville Pilchuck 30
- 106: Ovenell pinned Johnston
- 113: Rhue pinned Tzun
- 120: Roodzant pinned Mi. Bejar
- 126: Mayernik pinned A. Davis
- 145: Ortega dec. Hummoud 19-4 (TF)
- 152: Bumgarner pinned B. Davis
- 160: Ferguson pinned Merrick
- 170: Van Scoy pinned Ma. Bejar
- 195: Inghram pinned Craig
Jan. 28 winners: Stanwood 41, Snohomish 39
- 285: Jackson Houston
- 106: Lane Ovenell
- 113: Tyler Rhue
- 120: Bryan Roodzant
- 126: Keaton Mayernik.
- 138: Isaac Ortega
- 170: Riley Van Scoy
