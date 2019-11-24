Two dozen Stanwood athletes earned All-Wesco honors for the fall sports season.
The Wesco 3A coaches announced the all-league teams for the fall 2019 season, including first, second or honorable mention teams for most sports.
2A/3A Wesco volleyball
Two Spartans earned All-Wesco nods: senior Madison Morgan was selected for first-team honors, and sophomore Baylor Hezel made the second team.
3A Wesco North boys tennis
Seniors Shintaro Wilcox and Preston Pierce earned a spot on first team doubles. The pair will compete at the state tournament in May.
3A Wesco North girls swimming
Jetlynn Hau earned first team honors in the 100 yard breaststroke — her fourth-consecutive time earning the award. Anna Veazey was selected for the first team 100 yard butterfly — her second straight year taking home that honor. The 3A Coach of the Year honors went to Stanwood’s Rita Peterson.