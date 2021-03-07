The Spartans didn’t show much rust, even though it had been 486 days between games.
Stanwood football kicked off the season by pushing Jackson High backward on the first three consecutive plays, culminating with the defense smothering the Timberwolves QB for a safety.
The Spartans never looked back en route to a dominating 50-7 season-opening victory Saturday at Everett Memorial Stadium.
“For only having 11 practices, I thought they looked pretty good,” head coach Eric Keizer said. “We still have a lot of things to clean up, but that’s just due to not having enough time together yet.”
Though the Spartans' first offensive possession stalled, Stanwood recovered the muffed punt and shifted into a higher gear.
Quarterback Wyatt Custer hit Jake Cleary for the first of Custer’s five touchdown passes, tying a school record.
“Wyatt Custer did some great things as a sophomore quarterback,” Keizer said. “You take his two miscues away, and he probably has the school record" for most touchdown passes in a game.
Then the Spartan defense again pushed the Timberwolves offense backward, forcing a punt that was mishandled and fell loose in the end zone. Carson Beckt recovered for the score.
“Beckt had a heck of a game,” Keizer said. “He had the one-handed interception — just an incredible reception — a fumble recovery for touchdown and he nearly had a pick-6.”
Stanwood defenders yet again pinned their ears back and forced Jackson to reverse into the end zone for another safety on the Timberwolves' next possession.
On the following Spartan drive, Custer quickly found receiver Ryder Bumgarner, who sliced the Timberwolves secondary for a 40-yard touchdown to make it 23-0 Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
“We had some miscues on offense, but I think those things, the areas we need to improve, will just take a little bit more time,” Keizer said. “There’s probably some rust that still needs to be knocked off.”
The teams traded a few interceptions in the second quarter before Custer found Cleary for another score to make it 29-0 Spartans at the half.
“Jake Cleary’s two touchdowns were pretty remarkable because he has not played a down of high school football before,” Keizer said of the senior who signed with George Fox University to play basketball. “And to have two touchdowns and play the way he did just shows how special of an athlete he is.”
Though Jackson ended the shutout with a catch-and-run over the middle for a touchdown, Custer found Bumgarner for two more scores in the third quarter to push Stanwood’s lead to 43-7 entering the final frame.
Declan Berry recovered a Jackson fumble in the end zone for the Spartans' final score of the day.
“That’s big for Declan. It was his first time playing varsity football,” Keizer said.
The Spartans were led by Custer, who was 14 of 29 for 194 yards, five touchdowns and two picks. Caden Carrigan rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries, Bumgarner hauled in eight catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and Cleary added four receptions for 35 yards and two scores.
“Left guard Bryan Henderson played a great game in the trenches, pancakes everywhere,” Keizer added about the senior who signed to play football at Central Washington University. “He was all over the field.”
On defense, Beckt had an interception and fumble recovery for a score, Logan Schweitzer grabbed a pick and was in on both safeties, and Carrigan chipped in five tackles and assisted on seven more.
While Keizer said he and the team missed the buzz of energy playing in front of fans, the players were excited to be on the field competing, even if it means masks, maintaining social distance and more.
“We didn’t even know if we’d get a season,” he said, adding that the team held regular virtual meetings during the past year but struggled at times to keep kids motivated. “When we finally got word we’d have a season, they were thrilled. No one is complaining about anything; everyone is just so grateful that we’re out there.”
The Spartans host rival Arlington at 7 p.m. Friday.
How to follow home Spartan sports
Radio
- TSCN Sports — Listen live or on-demand at TCSNsports.com
Video
- The school website — Visit shs.stanwood.wednet.edu and click on the “Event Streaming” link
- BoxCast Viewer — Visit boxcast.tv/channel/pgvttea3pxezandb8q9u
- YouTube — Visit the Stanwood High School YouTube Channel at youtube.com/channel/UCyHVMHT31n4KJyXDY552_PA
- Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV streaming devices — Viewers can download the free BoxCast app and search for the Stanwood-Camano School District to view the channel.
