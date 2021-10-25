The Spartans ran over the Bulldogs in their Wesco 3A North finale.
Stanwood racked up six touchdowns on the ground through a driving rainstorm to secure a 40-7 victory and a home playoff play-in game Friday against Lynnwood.
“I thought we were very physical and we played fast,” head coach Jeff Scoma said. “I think the offensive line is getting better and better. … When we ran a sweep, we had guys flying up the field with confidence and precision.”
The Spartans opened the game with 37-yard touchdown run up the middle by Bumgarner, who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season during the game. Carson Beckt followed on the next drive with a 15-yard TD run.
Scoma said center Nathan Guerra’s sprint from the huddle to the line before each play “gives us that energy we need. Credit to the line for playing physical and fast, and to all the runningbacks, who got vertical and made the right cuts.”
Second quarter scores from Michael Mascotti on a 1-yard QB sneak and a pair of touchdown runs of 3 yards and 19 yards by Noah Grina pushed the lead to 33-0 at half over Mount Vernon (0-7, 0-6).
Second-string players then saw time in the second half, which proved to be a good opportunity to provide some game experience to younger players and build the program’s depth.
At the final whistle, the Spartans had racked up 530 total yards — 492 on the ground from a dozen different rushers.
Stanwood was led by Bumgarner’s 213 yards and two scores on 17 attempts. Carson Beckt added 84 yards and a score on 10 carries, and Noah Grina had 75 yards and two TDs on five attempts. The Spartans also got double-digit yards from Chance Swanson (30), Jake Myers (24), Logan Villareal (19), Canyon Bumgarner (13), Otto Wiedmann (11) and Tanner Collins (10).
Stanwood only attempted three passes in the game, connecting on two. Michael Mascotti found Tripp Loertscher for a gain of 26 and Luke Brennan hit Beckt for a gain of 13.
On defense, Isaiah Hughes recovered a fumble, marking his fourth straight game collecting a turnover. And 14 different Spartans recorded at least one tackle while combining to limit the Bulldogs to 174 yards of total offense.
Stanwood (4-4, 3-3 league) finished the regular season at .500 in league play for the first time since 2017. Stanwood hasn’t ended the season above .500 since going 7-3 in 2006.
“We have to win against Lynnwood and at least one more to finish above .500 this year … and I think we can do it,” Scoma said. “We’ll need to be fundamentally sound on defense, be physical, play fast, and continue to improve and grow.”
