The Spartans couldn’t be stopped. Literally.
Stanwood scored touchdowns on all nine of its offensive drives and added a pick-six to win a shootout 69-47 against Union High on Friday in Vancouver, Washington.
“This was a tall feat, but they did a heck of a job,” head coach Jeff Scoma said of the win over a perennial 4A playoff squad and 2018 state champions. “The theme was we can go anywhere and beat anyone. We wanted the experience of traveling to a completely different opponent with a completely different style, and I think it was good for us.”
Very good.
The 69 points scored is the most Union allowed since the school opened in 2007. And the victory moved Stanwood to 6-0 for the first time since 1973.
“The kids were super-focused for this one,” Scoma said. “We feel like we can block most defenses that are thrown at us. If they try to stop Ryder (Bumgarner), Carson (Beckt) can make them pay, Otto (Wiedmann) can make them pay, we can pass the ball. It’s about sharing the wealth behind this great offensive line.”
In all, the Spartans racked up 556 total yards, including 491 on the ground.
Beckt got the night started with a 46-yard touchdown run, 30-yard TD reception and 73-yard scoring run in the first quarter to build a 21-7 lead.
Union, however, would not go quietly into the unseasonably warm fall evening, answering three second-quarter Spartans scores with TDs of their own.
Michael Mascotti scored on a 1-yard QB sneak, Beckt broke free for a 41-yard score and Bumgarner added a 29-yard run to paydirt to make it 42-27 at the break.
Some players, including Beckt and Bumgarner, worked both offense and defense.
“Both teams were tired; maybe that benefited the offenses,” Scoma said. “We did give up a lot of yards and points, but that’s a talented team.”
After Union recovered an onsides kick to open the second half and marched into the end zone, Bumgarner scored touchdowns on runs of 3-yards, 23-yards and 59-yards to push the lead to 62-40 in the fourth quarter.
Beckt then slammed the door shut with an 80-yard interception returned for a score for his fifth touchdown of the game. Beckt finished with 175 yards rushing on seven carries in addition to a receiving TD and pick-six.
Bumgarner led the team with 272 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns.
“We had big players coming up big when it mattered,” Scoma said.
While both offenses proved potent, the Spartan defense came up with just enough key stops featuring several of the familiar faces from offense. Wiedmann and Bumgarner came up with interceptions to halt Union drives, and the defense stood tall to stop three other Union drives.
Stanwood's defense was led by Noah Grina (eight tackles, two for loss), Jordin Lee (eight tackles), Bumgarner (six tackles), Beckt (six tackles), Wiedmann (five tackles) and Carter Kinney (two tackles, one sack).
“We have a lot to work on,” Scoma said. “They like to throw the short pass and get the ball out quickly. Going forward against a team like that we’ll be more prepared.”
The Spartans travel closer to home Friday to face Marysville-Getchell at Quil Ceda Stadium.
“They gave Arlington a pretty good game,” Scoma said of the Chargers. “If you aren’t ready to go, they’ll give you a game. We have a lot on the line and we’re not going to take anyone for granted.”
Box Score
Stanwood 21 42 14 13—69
Union 7 20 6 14—47
First quarter
S — Carson Beckt 46 run (Treyton Mascarenas kick)
U — Cody Zehner 14 run (Jacob Hall kick)
S — Carson Beckt 30 pass from Michael Mascotti (Mascarenas kick)
S — Carson Beckt 73 run (Mascarenas kick)
Second quarter
S — Michael Mascotti 1 run (kick failed)
U — Clayton Maus 7 run (Hall kick)
S — Beckt 41 run (Otto Wiedmann run)
U — Cody Zehner 29 run (Hall kick)
S — Ryder Bumgarner 29 run (Mascarenas kick)
U — Chase Lofton 16 pass from AJ Attaran (kick failed)
Third quarter
U — Luke Burbank 1 run (run failed)
S — Bumgarner 3 run (Mascarenas kick)
S — Bumgarner 23 run (Mascarenas kick)
Fourth quarter
U — Caden Drobinski 25 pass from Attaran (Hall kick)
S — Bumgarner 59 run (run failed)
S — Beckt 80 interception return (Mascarenas kick)
U — Maus 28 pass from Attaran (Hall kick)
