One overtime loss is tough.
Back-to-back OT losses are brutal, senior Cam Everett said.
“We felt like we were at the bottom,” he said. “I can’t really explain it.”
The Spartans, coming off a thrilling 64-63 defeat to rival Arlington on Jan. 31, rallied late to tie Shorecrest 70-70 on Feb. 3 to force overtime. But the Scots outlasted Stanwood, eventually winning 82-79.
“I can’t remember, playing or coaching, two OT games back-to-back, let alone losing — it’s just rare,” head coach Zach Ward said. “The boys were pretty tough on themselves after Monday night.”
Trailing 70-66, the Everett and Cort Roberson each went 2-for-2 from the free throw line to send the back-and-forth game to an extra period.
“Those were clutch free throws,” Ward said. “We made the plays down the stretch to get to overtime, we just didn’t get it done in OT.”
Roberson led the team with 24 points, Jake Cleary had 20 points and Kaeden McGlothin added 12.
“We didn’t want to go through that ever again,” Everett said. “We wanted to win it for senior night, and get back on our feet again. We just had to throw the last two games away and keep trucking.”
On Feb. 5 hosting Everett, the Spartans did just that, bolting out to a 30-11 lead after the first quarter.
“They came out guns blazing,” Ward said. “They were really excited to play that game.”
Stanwood outscored Everett in each quarter to run away with an 84-49 victory, locking the team into the Wesco 3A district tournament’s No. 2 seed.
The Spartans closed out the regular season Monday at league champion Marysville-Pilchuck, and will host a first-round game on Saturday. See SCnews.com this week for updates.
“Nobody really thought we had a chance to win the league at the start, and we got close,” Ward said. “We learn from the slip-ups.”
Roberson and McGlothin each scored 17 points, going a combined 8-of-14 from beyond the arc; and Everett added 14 points and eight rebounds against the Seagulls. With Cleary out with a leg injury, the Spartans got plenty of help from the likes of Connor Schlepp eight points and six boards; Dom Angelshaug 13 points and five rebounds; Darren Smith six points five assists; and Mack Hepper four points, two boards and two steals.
“It’s a different person every night, anyone can have a good night,” Everett said of the Spartans’ depth. “Dom had a good game, Mack too, and Jake was hyping everyone up from the bench. Everyone likes to step up to the plate.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.