Ryder Bumgarner would not be denied.
The junior running back and defensive back accounted for four of the Spartans’ seven touchdowns in Friday’s 49-14 playoff-clinching home victory over Lynnwood.
“Everybody was just really motivated for this game. We really wanted it, and we were clicking on all cylinders,” said Bumgarner, who tallied 156 yards on 13 carries.
Stanwood dominated the game from the opening kick.
The Spartans’ opening drive featured four runs by three different backs, capped by Bumgarner’s 24-yard scoring scamper around the right side.
After trading punts, Bumgarner scooped up a Lynnwood fumble jarred loose by J.T. McLaughlin and returned it 22 yards for a TD.
A fourth-down sack by Declan Berry on the ensuing drive gave the Spartans good field position. Bumgarner finished off another productive drive with a 4-yard score to get a first-quarter hat trick.
Bumgarner nearly bullied his way in for touchdown No. 4 during an interception return, but he was forced out at the 4-yard line.
“Sometimes the only way is through,” Bumgarner said of his two vicious stiff-arms that brushed aside Royal would-be tacklers on the interception return. “Turnovers are a momentum changer.”
Head coach Jeff Scoma said Bumgarner’s near-pick 6 was “definitely a season highlight” — one of many for the team’s leading rusher.
Carson Beckt then punched it in to extend the Spartan lead to 28-0 at the end of the first frame.
But the Spartans didn’t take the foot off the gas pedal just yet. Bumgarner returned a punt to the 15, which set up a Noah Grina touchdown run on the very next play.
After a Royals punt, Otto Weidmann then swept around the left side for a 36-yard score.
Lynnwood added a late touchdown pass just before the half, but it was too little, too late.
Senior quarterback Michael Mascotti said the Spartans are a completely different team from the Week 1 squad that fell to Kamiak.
"Every week we get better," Mascotti said. "The team has really bonded over the season. We have a great chemistry."
He said the team picked up more and more of the new offense as the season progressed.
"It hasn't been easy, and it's been a lot to learn," Mascotti said. "But we put it together and we did it together. Now we have high hopes and high energy. If we keep the energy high, I know we can do great things."
After halftime, the Spartans stayed full-throttle. Bumgarner juked his way up the middle for a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to cap the Spartan scoring spree and start the running clock.
“It’s great when you work your butt off and it pays off in game time,” lineman Draydin McDonald said. “Blocking in the wing-T is a lot of fun. You get to hit people when they’re not seeing you.”
The offensive line helped clear the way for 315 of rushing yardage.
Behind Bumgarner's big day on the stat sheet, Grina had 73 yards on eight carries, Beckt had 43 yards on six carries, Weidmann had 33 yards on four carries and Chance Swanson had 19 yards on four attempts.
Berry led the defense with two sacks and three tackles for loss. McLaughlin, Weidmann, Jeremiah Johnson, Magnus Cairus and Carter Kinney each also added a sack for the defense, which forced four turnovers.
“What’s crazy is that we can get even better,” Scoma said. “We still missed a number of things. You have to have all five or six linemen make their blocks to maximize it. We still want to improve and get better.”
The Spartans (5-4) wrapped up their regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2006. And, with at least one more game left, Stanwood has scored 287 points this season — the most since 2004.
“The offense was new. The defense was new. New coach across the board,” Scoma said. “But the team has taken huge steps and done a great job. But we’re not done yet.”
The Spartans, ranked No. 23 in the state 3A RPI, next travel to Tacoma to face Lincoln High (6-2), ranked No. 7, in the opening round of the state 3A playoffs. Lincoln lost to Bellevue and Yelm, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in 3A, respectively.
“We’re out to defy all odds, make some history. We want to make a run,” Bumgarner said. “We’re watching a lot of film and doing the extra work outside of practice this week.”
McDonald agreed, adding that it’ll take the same high-energy from Friday night to advance in the playoffs.
“It’s a great feeling to play November football,” he said.
- C-team football: Stanwood beat Lynnwood 20-14 on Oct. 27. The Spartans ended their season 7-0, outscoring opponents 279-46 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.