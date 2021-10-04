The Spartans wrapped up homecoming week with a parade of touchdowns Friday.
Stanwood got seven scores from four different Spartans and the defense kept Marysville-Getchell scoreless to secure a 49-0 Wesco 3A North victory on Friday. It was the Spartans’ first shutout win since beating Marysville-Pilchuck 36-0 in October 2017.
“We were aggressive, and we played really sound fundamental defense,” head coach Jeff Scoma said. “We really stopped the run, and anytime they went to the air, we had our ballhawks out there.”
Isaiah Hughes brought town a pair of picks, helping to limit the Chargers to 139 yards of total offense and no points.
“We really pushed hard to block (Getchell’s late field goal attempt) to preserve the shutout,” Scoma said. “They really wanted it.”
The field goal attempt was one of just two Chargers’ red zone trips during the game. The other venture deep into Spartan territory for Marysville-Getchell ended with a punt after being driven backward nearly 20 yards.
“We’re doing our assignments, staying disciplined,” junior Otto Wiedmann said. “We wanted to keep up the energy in the second half. We wanted the shutout. We wanted the home win.”
From the opening kick, the Spartans seemed to set up camp in Charger territory. A 46-yard run by Carson Beckt on the opening play helped establish the tone for the night.
Though the Spartans didn’t come away with any points, the Chargers would go three-and-out and have their punt blocked. Beckt then found the end zone from 15-yards out on the ensuing play.
Rinse and repeat.
Spartans then forced and recovered a Charger fumble. And followed with a Logan Schweitzer 10-yard run for paydirt.
After another three-and-out, the Chargers’ punt sailed over the kicker’s head and handed the Spartans the ball on the 3. Then Ryder Bumgarner punched the ball over the goal line.
“We had three running backs over 80 yards, and they might have each been over 100 if not for penalties,” Scoma said. “All of them are pretty physical runners. They all like to get downhill and can make guys miss.”
Bumgarner led with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, Wiedmann had 89 yards and a score on two carries, Beckt collected 83 yards and a pair of TDs on three carries and Noah Grina added 25 yards on four rush attempts.
“If they want to key on Bumgarner, we want to make sure they pay the price,” Scoma said of his bevy of backs.
The Spartans took a 35-0 lead into halftime, adding another score by Beckt on a 25-yard run and a 59-yard touchdown reception by Hughes — the play immediately after his second interception.
The Spartans collected fewer penalties than the week before, but there’s still work to do, Scoma said.
“The three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties bothered me the most,” he said about some of his team's 11 infractions. “That’s 45 yards right there.”
With a running clock in the second half, Bumgarner broke free for a 65-yard scoring run and Wiedmann sprinted 92-yards down the home sideline for a touchdown to wrap up the onslaught.
The defense finished the day with a bevy of tackles from a variety of players, including Joesph Hader (8 tackes), Declan Berry (7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss), J.T. McLaughlin (5 tackles, 1 sack), Wiedmann (4 tackles) and Hughes (4 tackles).
The Spartans (2-2 in Wesco 3A North, 2-3 overall) host Cascade on Friday.
“We play two wing-T teams in a row so it’s about staying disciplined on defense and continuing to build on the momentum we have,” Scoma said.
- Freshman football: Stanwood beat Arlington 52-6 on Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.