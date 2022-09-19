Jeremiah Johnson saw the quarterback step up in the pocket.
“I knew that if I didn’t make that tackle, he very well could’ve been gone for a touchdown,” Johnson said of the Spartans who were attempting to fend off Oak Harbor’s first drive in the red zone.
The senior defensive lineman reversed course, leaped on the QB’s back and brought him down for the sack — preserving a shutout as time expired in the first half of what would end up a 38-14 Stanwood victory.
“We didn’t want to let them have a chance to make a comeback,” Johnson said. “Keeping that shutout at half was not only very important but was a huge confidence (boost) in our defense.”
Oak Harbor found itself knocking on Stanwood’s door because of a Spartan fumble.
“They had their backs against the wall and did a good job buckling down,” head coach Jeff Scoma said of the defense keeping the halftime score to 17-0.
The Spartans opened the game with a bang when quarterback Michael Mascotti connected with Carson Beckt on a 56-yard touchdown pass.
“They’re a super aggressive team. Their safeties were 5 yards off the ball. We felt like we could take advantage, and it worked out perfectly,” Scoma said.
Stanwood then transitioned back to its bread-and-butter wing-T, powered by running back Ryder Bumgarner, who would score touchdowns of 45-, 51- and 16-yards to help push the Spartan lead to 31-0 by the end of the fourth quarter.
“We felt that if we could hit something quick and get into the second level, he could be gone,” Scoma said about the first play after halftime that saw Bumgarner blast up the gut in the blink of an eye for the 51-yard score.
The Spartans out-gained the Wildcats in total yardage 412-166. But it wasn’t a perfect showing. Stanwood lost a pair of fumbles and was penalized eight times for 61 yards, including a holding call that negated a 76-yard touchdown run by Otto Wiedmann.
“The fumbles were very uncharacteristic. There are definitely areas we need to continue to improve on across the board,” Scoma said. “Overall, we’re happy, but not satisfied.”
While the offense chugs along, mostly unabated, the defense seems to clamp down tighter each game.
“I like the improvement each week,” Scoma said. “And we can still get better.”
Six Spartans recorded a tackle for loss. Max Mayo picked off the Wildcats in the end zone. And Oak Harbor could only convert two of its 12 third-down attempts.
“We know that these mistakes won’t work against top teams, so the mistakes we make fuel us to want to fix it and get better so when we play a top team, we can revert from making the little mistakes,” said Johnson, the senior lineman. “The main thing we need to improve on is our technique and get better every week.”
On offense, Bumgarner finished the day with 149 yards and three scores on 10 carries. So far this young season, the senior has found the end zone eight times and is averaging more than 13 yards each time he touches the ball.
“His yards per carry, that is what’s really absolutely eye-popping,” Scoma said. “And we didn’t really need to unleash him. We had a more balanced attack Friday.”
Carson Beckt added 92 yards on four carries — most from an 81-yard breakaway in the fourth quarter. Wiedmann chipped in 26 yards on five carries.
Next, the Spartans host Mount Vernon (0-3) for homecoming on Friday.
“I think they’re pretty excited,” Scoma said. “The first home crowd was so good, but we’re hoping for an even bigger turnout.”
Scoring Summary
- First Quarter
- STAN—Carson Beckt 56 Yd Pass From Michael Mascotti (Treyton Mascarenas Kick)
- STAN—Ryder Bumgarner 45 Yd Run (Mascarenas Kick)
- Second Quarter
- STAN—Mascarenas 29 Yd FG
- Third Quarter
- STAN—Bumgarner 51 Yd Run (Mascarenas Kick)
- STAN—Bumgarner 16 Yd Run (Mascarenas Kick)
- Fourth Quarter
- OH—1 Yd Run (Kick No Good)
- OH—15 Yd Pass (Two-Point Conversion)
- STAN—Carson Beckt 81 Yd Run (Andrew Norton Kick)
***BUMGARNER WATCH***Through 3 games, the ‘23 FB/S/KR has 690 rushing yards and 8 TDs on 53 attempts (13.01 YPC) for the 3-0 Spartans!@jeffscoma @HeraldNetPreps @RylandSpencer @EvansRankings @SBLiveWA @BrandonHuffman @ryder_bumgarner @CascadiaPreps pic.twitter.com/1z96lAnSBk— Stanwood Spartan Football (@StanwoodSpartan) September 18, 2022
That’s a final from Oak Harbor. Stanwood 38Oak Harbor 14Stanwood moves to 3-0 on the season and has a home Wesco 3A North match-up with Mount Vernon next Friday for Homecoming. #etw #wafbscores pic.twitter.com/9Vrfa8nbes— Stanwood Spartan Football (@StanwoodSpartan) September 17, 2022
