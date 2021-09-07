Soap box derby series on Camano this weekend
Arrowhead Ranch on Camano Island is hosting the Summer Classic Rally Race on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, featuring stock, super stock and masters division races.
Racing starts at 9 a.m. each day and the public is invited to come watch the action.
The rally is a two day event with two races per day. The track is at Arrowhead Ranch, 615 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
For information, visit soapboxderby.org and arrowheadranchcamano.com.
Little League holding meeting
Stanwood Camano Little League general membership meeting and 2022 board elections will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
The meeting will be held online. For information, visit stanwoodcamanoll.org.
Referees, game officials needed
The Washington Officials Association is seeking referees, umpires and game officials.
Several high school events have already been postponed or canceled statewide this fall season due to a lack of officials.
For information and to apply, visit washingtonofficials.com.
Community golf
Chamber tourney
The 16th Annual Stanwood Chamber Golf Classic takes place Sept. 10 at Camaloch Golf Course.
For more information and to register, visit stanwoodchamber.org/golf-classic.
Camaloch Lassies
On Aug. 31, there were 38 golfers for a competition of Three Clubs and a Putter.
Flight 1: Pam Cramer led the way with a 32, followed by Hollie Caley (35) and Joanie Strandin (35).
Flight 2: Irene Zook shot 31 to earn the win, followed by Pat Taylor (34) and Kathy Gascoigne (36).
Flight 3: Sandy Simmons shot a 34 to finish in first, followed by Rae Ann Shearer (40) and Cindy White (43).
Closest to the pin, Hole 9: Patty Lewis.
Low putts: Hollie Caley (13) and Pat Taylor (15).
Chip-ins: Hollie Caley (Hole 13), Kathy Nielsen (1) and Diane Moore (2).
Birdies: Hollie Caley (Hole 4), Patty Lewis (4), Jan Tanaka (4), Barb Athanas (2) and Kathy Nielsen (1).
Under 50: Jan Tanaka (48), Pam Cramer (45), Roberta Hubbell (48), Hollie Caley (44), Joanie Strandin (47), Patty Lewis (49) and Irene Zook (48).
Camaloch Ladies
On Aug. 31, there were 39 golfers that came out for a Dirty Dozen competition.
Flight 1: Meg LoDolce shot a 45 to get first place, followed by Jessica Bowman (47), Jane Wells (52), Nikki Myron (52) and Theone Holms (52).
Flight 2: Mitzi Kerwien led the way with a 40, followed by Kay Park (43) and Diane Daniel (47).
Flight 3: Polly Groseclose shot 44 to claim the top spot, followed by Margie Wright (45) and Carolyn Bowman (45).
Flight 4: Gini Henderson shot 43 to get the victory, followed by Sunny Venegas (45) and Jan McCollough (47).
Closest to the pin, Hole 9: Julie Anderson (7 feet).
Closest to the pin, Hole 13: Helen Maris (32 feet, 7 inches).
Low Putts: Linbeth Croce and Jane Wells tied for the lead with 30, followed by Cindy Nickels, Kay Park and Margie Wright, who each had 31.
Chip-ins: Carolyn Tobiason (Hole 3) and Sunny Venegas (5 and 17).
Club Champion: Cindy Nickels (85-87-94 — 266).
Outdoors
Crabbing now closed in local waters
The waters around Stanwood and Camano (Marine Areas 8-1 and 8-2) closed for crabbing on Sept. 6.
The San Juan Islands/Bellingham (Marine Area 7 South) and the Gulf of Georgie (Marine Area 7 North) will remain open through Sept. 30. The coast remains open year-round.
Deer and elk seasons begin this month
Fall marks the start of hunting seasons for deer, elk, waterfowl and upland game birds in many areas of Washington.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has released its annual Hunting Prospects at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects. It provides guidance and hunting information for each district.
“Our district wildlife biologists write these popular reports to give an in-depth look at what field conditions should look like this year,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “These prospects have a lot of useful information that can help brand new and experienced hunters plan their season and take note of new hunting rules established during the 2021 season setting process.”
Hunters can also use the hunting regulations web map, which allows them to find permit and general season hunts based on location, date, weapon choice, and more. Recent surveys indicate 2021 should be another good hunting year.
Trout Derby continues through Oct. 31
No entrance fee or registration required. Just catch a tagged trout and win.
Gind more information on lakes that still have prizes at wdfw.wa.gov/
fishing/contests/trout-derby.
Puget Sound halibut season still open
The halibut season kicked off in mid-August and is expected to remain open three days a week — Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays — through Sept. 25 or until the remaining quota is reached in the Puget Sound area and along the northern coast.
Fire danger remains high
State officials expect continued restrictions, closures, and wildfire danger this autumn.
Officials urge people to recreate responsibly by following burn restrictions, reporting violations, never parking on dry grass, and frequently checking under your boat or trailer to remove loose or dragging chains.
Check wdfw.wa.gov/about/wdfw-lands/wildfire before heading out for the latest on the state’s wildfire situation and links to more resources.
Next free day is Saturday, Sept. 25
Celebrate Public Lands Day with free entrance to state lands on Saturday, Sept. 25 — no Discover Pass or Vehicle Pass required.
