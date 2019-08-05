Booster club hosts sports physical night
Stanwood 4A Booster Club, in conjunction with the Stanwood High School Sports Medicine Club, will host the 26th annual sports physical night on Friday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. at NorthSound Physical Therapy in Stanwood.
Local physicians, nurses and physical therapists volunteer their time to perform low-cost sports physicals for student athletes entering grades 7-12 in the Stanwood Camano School District. No appointments are needed; physicals are done on a first come, first serve basis.
Cost for the exam is $25. Cash and/or checks made to Stanwood HS 4A Booster Club will be accepted, and all proceeds will benefit the Stanwood HS Sports Medicine Club. To inquire, email mbrennan@stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pickleball tourney coming to Camano for 2nd year
The second annual Camano Cup Pickleball Tournament is happening Aug. 16-18 at the Island County Courts, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
More than 80 players from the greater Pacific Northwest and British Columbia to Las Vegas, are expected at the three-day competition. To inquire, contact Tournament Director Barbara Parobec, 425-319-2365.
Camano foundation offers firearms safety course
Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation will host a Firearms Safety Course, from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 141 East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Learn about various firearm types; how to safely handle, load and unload firearms; and how to store and transport firearms and ammunition safely. Former police officer and founder of Safe Insight, Michael Cox, will discuss basic ownership requirements and the newly passed firearms requirements. RSVP requested to ensure seating: clesfoundation.org
Golf benefit for kids’ camp
The first Camp Korey Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Aug. 26, with a shotgun start at noon at Eaglemont Golf Course in Mount Vernon. The tournament features hole contests, putting and chipping contests, raffle and silent auction items.
Registration costs $125, or $500 for a foursome, and includes green fees, carts, range balls, post tournament meal and prizes. Guests can pay $25 to attend post tournament festivities. To register or sign up as a sponsor, call 360-428-5972 or email info@cceventplanning.com.
All tournament proceeds directly support Camp Korey, southeast of Lake McMurray off Highway 9. The camp is named for Korey Rose, who lost his battle with bone cancer at age 18. The 200-acre property near Mount Vernon honors Korey’s memory and creates a safe haven for children with serious medical conditions through programs that are 100% free of charge. See campkorey.org.
Camaloch Men’s Club
A competition of Low Gross/Net by flight on July 24 drew 93 golfers.
Flight 1: Steve Anderson took the Low Gross title by shooting a 74, followed by Cem Mattson (76). Steve Gallego claimed the Low Net victory with a 67, followed by Brian Hoel and Rick Woods (tie 68), Jim Reece and Kurt Bayne (tie 71).
Flight 2: Doug Groseclose and Joe Comereski tied for the Low Gross win with an 81, followed by Alan Marsh (82). Mike Harris seized the Low Net crown with a 61, followed by Rod Smythe and Rick Eller (63) and Doug Yarwood (65).
Flight 3: Larry Shaw won the Low Gross competition with a 79, followed by Rick Bentley (84). Sam Colt earned the Low Net win by shooting a 56, followed by John McLachlan (62) and Bart Hopper (65).
Closest to the Pin, hole 9: Flight 1, Rick Woods (6 feet, 8 inches); Flight 2, Norm Rea (8 feet, 3 inches); and Flight 3, Ron Reeder (10 feet, 11 inches).
Closest to the Pin, hole 11: Flight 1, Jim Reece (6 feet, 9 inches); Flight 2, Fred Bullock (8 feet, 7 inches); and Flight 3, Larry Shaw (8 feet, 1 inch).
Long Drive, hole 8: Flight 1, Gary Schopf; Flight 2, Steve Precup; and Flight 3, Mark Ross.
On July 31, 88 golfers competed for Low Gross/Low Net titles.
Flight 1: Steve Anderson claimed another Low Gross victory with a 78. He was followed by Jim LaRoche (80) and Patrick Ladd (80). Bob Hansen seized the Low Net title with a 68. He was followed by Rick Woods (72), Cem Mattson (72), Garner Smith (73) and John Hamlin (73).
Flight 2: Bill Dreyer shot an 82 to win the Low Gross competition. He was followed by Mike Beauchamp (83). Rick Eller took the Low Net crown with a 61. He was followed by Alan Marsh (68), Walt Matteson (68), Tom Gascoigne (68), John Denike (69), Duane Holtmann (69), Doug Yarwood (69) and Joe Comereski (69).
Flight 3: Jeff Lane won Low Gross with a 78. He was followed by Larry Shaw (80).
Jim Erickson took the Low Net victory with a 59. He was followed by Bill McGlashan(60), William Dittman (63), Bart Hooper (63), Ron Reeder (63) and
Gary Morgan (63).
Closest to the Pin, hole 4: Flight 2, Steve Anderson (8 feet, 6 inches), Flight 2, Mike Evans(13 feet, 1 inch) and Flight 3, Dave Carpentier (5 feet, 5 inches).
Closest to the Pin, hole 13: Flight 1, Steve Anderson (12 feet, 3 inches), Flight 2, Rick Eller (18 feet, 2 inches) and Flight 3, Ron Reeder (1 foot, 3 inches).
Crooked Drive on Hole 2: Flight 1, Ken Baker; Flight 2, Doug Baker; and Flight 3, Dave Carpentier.
Camaloch Lassies
Members turned out July 23 for a nine-hole competition of Circle 5-1/2 Handicap.
Flight 1: Pat Nordman won with a score of 15, followed by Jackie Girard (16) and Roberta Hubbell (17).
Flight 2: Debbie Pladsen took the victory with a score of 12, followed by Jean Helaas and Sue Dakis, both with 17.
Flight 3: Cecila Fortino earned the win with a score of 13, followed by Debbie Holtmann (15) and Marian King (18).
Chip-ins: Jackie Girard on hole 6, Pat Taylor on hole 2 and Patty Kukuk on hole 2.
Lowest Putts: Pat Taylor (13).
Less Than 50: Pat Nordman (49)
Birdies: Pat Nordman on hole 9.
On July 30, golfers turned out for a Low Net competition.
Flight 1: Pat Nordman claimed victory by shooting a 29. She was followed by Carolann Decoster (32) and Roberta Hubble (34).
Flight 2: Barb Athanas Reeder took the win with a 26. She was followed by Juli Helaas (31) and Patty Kukuk (32).
Flight 3: Stacey Learned won with a 26. She was followed by Marion King (30) and
Connie Mcnaughton (31).
Chip Ins: Sandi Gascoigne on Hole 5 and Pam Cramer on Hole 5.
Low Putts: Bonita Stuns (15)
Less Than 50: Carol Ann Decoster (49), Barb Athanas (49) and Pat Nordman (45)
Birdies: Pam Cramer on hole 5.
Closest to the pin, hole 4: Pat Nordman (4 feet, 7 inches). 4’7”
Closest to the pin, hole 9: Patty Lewis (3 feet).
Camaloch Ladies
There were 48 golfers on July 30 who turned out for a game of Mystery Holes (best net scores on 9 randomly drawn holes).
Flight 1: Helen Maris captured with crown with a score of 29. She was followed by
Julie Anderson (32), Theone Holms (34) and Margo Lane (34).
Flight 2: Ellen Falk won with a 29. She was followed by Cindy Nickels (31), Jane Wells (32) and Liz Fagan (33).
Flight 3: Cindy Smith seized the victory with a 28. She was followed by Patti Cahan (29), Brenda Morrow (32), Chris Tastad (33) and Margie Wright (33).
Flight 4: Barbara Schustek took the first place with a 31. She was followed by Jan McCollough (32), Peggy Dixon (33), Betty Olson (34) and Sunny Venegas (34).
Closest to the Pin. Hole 9: Ellen Falk (5 feet, 11 inches).
Closest to the Pin. Hole 13: Theone Holms (20 feet, 9 inches)
Chip-ins: Emelyn Gallego on hole 10, Sunny Venegas on hole 11, Carol Boseck onhole 13 and Cindy Smith on hole 13.
Low Putts: Jessica Bowman, Helen Maris, and Jane Wells each had 31; Emelyn Gallego and Cindy Smith each had 32.
