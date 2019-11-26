2 Spartan soccer players to play at Whitworth
Hailey Ovenell and Bethany VanSant signed Letters of Intent on Monday, Nov. 25, at Stanwood High.
The duo played girls soccer for the Spartans the past four years and will continue to be teammates for Whitworth University in Spokane next year.
The pair landed on all-Wesco teams during the past three seasons.
They join Stanwood senior wrestler Riley Van Scoy as the three Spartans to have signed with colleges so far this year. Van Scoy will attend Hastings College in Nebraska.
Thanksgiving 5K supports wrestlers
A Thanksgiving tradition continues in Stanwood this year.
The Turkey Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28, near the Stanwood High wrestling room on the west side of Lincoln Hill High. Check in starts at 8 a.m.
The race costs $20 for adults; $15 for students and former Spartan wrestlers; and is free for children 6 and younger. Paying participants will receive a T-shirt.
The annual 5K race is a fundraiser for the Stanwood High wrestling program. To preregister, visit stanwoodwrestling.com.
Axe-throwing event raises money for SHS
A day of axe-throwing events will help send Stanwood STEM students to Iceland.
The public event is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Arrowhead Axe on Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
In addition to lunch and a silent auction, there will be awards for highest score, most bullseyes, most blue dots and most 4’s.
Cost is $50, and closed-toed shoes are required. For more information, email John Swanson at stanwoodstemtrip@yahoo.com.
Stanwood runner advances to nationals
Jadon Cairus qualified for the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships after a time of 11 minutes, 56 seconds in the regional qualifying 3,000 meter race Saturday.
The 9-year-old Stanwood boy beat his personal best time by 52 seconds. His team is officially ranked second in the Pacific Northwest region and seeded second nationally.
The national competition is Dec. 14 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Camaloch Men’s Club
On Nov. 13, 66 golfers competed in a round of Low Gross/Net by flight.
Flight 1: Gary Schopf took the Low Gross title with a 73. He was followed by Steve Anderson (75). Mike Beauchamp and Elwood Boehmer each shot a 67 to share the Low Net victory. They were followed by Bruce Williams (69) and Steve Penry (70). Low Putts: Gary Schopf (27).
Flight 2: John Hamlin shot a 78 for the Low Gross crown. He was followed by Fred Bullock (82). John Gildow took the Low Net victory with a 65, He was followed by Phil Trautman (66), Doug Yarwood (66) and Steve Precup (67). Low Putts: Doug Yarwood (26).
Flight 3: Russ Schustek takes the Low Gross win with a 89. He was followed by Jim Erickson (91). Brad Falk shot a 63 for the Low Net honors. He was followed by Chuck Akers (67), William Dittman (67) and Tom Olsen (68). Low Putts: Jim Erickson (29).
Closest to the pin, Hole 4: D Flight 1, Jim LaRoche (12 feet, 1 inch); flight 2, Chuck Seaburg (13 feet, 11 inches); and flight 3, Dick Paulsen (28 feet).
Closest to the pin, Hole 9: Flight 1, Elwood Boehmer (20 feet, 11 inches); Flight 2, John Gildow (5 feet, 9 inches); and flight 3, William Dittman (7 feet, 9 inches).
