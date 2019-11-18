Volleyball falls in district tourney
The Spartans’ lost twice in the district tournament last week to end their season.
Stanwood opened the tournament Nov. 12 by traveling to Oak Harbor where the Wildcats swept the Spartans 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-20).
The Spartans were led by Madison Morgan (12 kills, 16 digs, two aces), Barrett Anderson (seven kills, five digs), Grace Henken (24 assists, 11 digs, one ace), Lili Jones (four kills), Oliva Rueckert (three kills, two blocks) and Baylor Hezel (seven digs).
On Nov. 14, the Spartans fell to Shorecrest 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22) to end their season at 8-8.
Stanwood was led by Morgan (16 kills, seven digs, three blocks, two aces), Hezel (21 digs, five aces), Henken (27 assists, five digs, one ace), Anderson (six kills, one block), Leia Jones (six kills), Rueckert (four kills, four digs), Lili Jones (three kills) and Karli Neigemann (five digs, one ace).
Thanksgiving 5K supports wrestlers
A Thanksgiving tradition continues in Stanwood this year.
The Turkey Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28, near the Stanwood High wrestling room on the west side of Lincoln Hill High. Check in starts at 8 a.m.
The race costs $20 for adults; $15 for students and former Spartan wrestlers; and is free for children 6 and younger. Paying participants will receive a T-shirt.
The annual 5K race is a fundraiser for the Stanwood High wrestling program. To preregister, visit stanwoodwrestling.com.
Winter sports start this week
Winter sports started Monday, for more information and to sign up visit shs.stanwood.wednet.edu/athletics.
