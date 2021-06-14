Stanwood High searching for new track, XC coach
Cross country and track and field coach Jordan Sneva is leaving Stanwood High to take over the athletic director job at Mount Vernon High.
Sneva has been the
Spartan cross county and track and field coach since 2008.
“I came to Stanwood 15 years ago and have loved every minute of my experience,” he wrote in a statement. “So many amazing student athletes and families I will never forget.”
Stanwood is also in the process of hiring a new head football coach after Eric Keizer resigned earlier this month.
Kayak Point to host disc golf tournament
More than 300 disc golfers will compete at the 2021 Kayak Point Open tournament June 26-27 at the Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort south of Stanwood. Participants will travel from across Washington to compete in this year’s Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned singles tournament.
The event is the fifth event of the PackEx Cup — a 10-event series held throughout the Puget Sound offering professional, amateur and junior division competitions.
All-Comers track meets return
All-Comers track meets are events for all ages and include a variety of running and field events.
The events will be held four consecutive Thursdays from July 1-22 at Marysville Pilchuck High School. On site, day-of registration begins at 5:30 p.m. or register ahead of time by visiting marysvillewa.gov or calling 360-363-8400. Cost: $5 per participant.
Community golf results
Camaloch Men’s Club
There were 80 golfers June 9 for a competition of Low Gross/Net by flight.
Flight 1: Steve Penry shot a 78 to claim the Low Gross title. He was followed by Jim Reece (80) and Steve Bartelt (81). Mike Dixson took the Low Net crown with a round of 73. He was followed by Bruce Williams (74), Jim LaRoche (74) and Mike Beauchamp (75).
Flight 2: Walt Matteson shot 82 to take the Low Gross victory. He was followed by Jeff Caley (84) and Jim Vanhorn (85). Charles White seized the Low Net victory with a round of 73. He was followed by Bob Housner (74), Bruce Hellas (74), Bill White (75), Mike Young (75) and Gary Fee (75).
Flight 3: Steve Precup shot 85 to earn the Low Gross victory. He was followed by Jim Erickson (97) and Tom Gascoigne (88). Russ Hansen shot 71 to win the Low Net title. He was followed by Gary Tanji (75), Bill McGlashan (75), Russ Schustek (77) and Chuck Akers (77).
Closest to the pin, Hole 4: Flight 1, Steve Bartelt (12 feet, 2 inches); Flight 3, Ron Clausnitzer (9 feet, 10 inches).
Closest to the pin, Hole 9: Flight 1, Jim LaRoche (18 feet, 10 inches); Flight 2, Mike Young (9 feet); Flight 3, Steve Precup (9 feet, 9 inches).
Camaloch Lassies
There were 41 golfers on June 8 for a competition of Par or Better.
Flight 1: Connie Kuehn led with 7, followed by Karen Nardinger (6) and Jackie Girard (6).
Flight 2: Nancy Bentley (7) edged Carly Roberts (7) in the tiebreaker to win, followed by Renee Midgardenb (5).
Flight 3: Sandy Simmons (6) edged Rebecca Boenisgh (6) in the tiebreaker, they were followed by Norma Caudle (5).
Monthly Medal: Nancy Bentley (33).
Low putts: Hollie Caley (15).
Chip-ins: Barb Athanas (Hole 16), Hollie Caley (17) and Vicki Nygard (14).
Closest to the Pin, Hole 13: Rebecca Boenish
Camaloch Ladies
There were 37 golfers June 8 for a Dirty Dozen competition.
Flight 1: Cindy Nickels shot 48 to claim the victory, followed by Linbeth Croce (52) and Jane Wells (52).
Flight 2: Liz Fagan shot 46 to earn the top spot, followed by Cindy Duggar (49) and Diane Daniel (49).
Flight 3: Peggy Dixon and Linda Duffield tied for the win with a round of 47. They were followed by Brenda Morrow (48).
Flight 4: Teri Swarner won with a 46, followed by Jan McCollough (49) and Diane Cohn (51).
Closest to the pin: Hole 9, Cindy Duggar (4 feet, 8 inches); Hole 13, Cindy Duggar (34 feet, 6 inches).
Low Putts: Mitzi Kerwien and Cindy Smith tied for the win with 31 putts, followed by Linbeth Croce (32).
Chip-ins: Nikki Myron on Holes 2 and 9; Linbeth Croce on Hole 3; and Chris Tastad on Holes 11 and 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.