Dance team heads national competition
The Dance Project NW is traveling this week to the national competition Showstoppers in Anaheim, California.
The Stanwood dance studio was formed nearly a year ago by owners Marissa and Amber to provide “a welcoming, trusted space that is focused on quality of its performances, evoking enthusiasm in its dancers, healthy encouragement and promoting a sense of community within its classes,” according to a news release.
Since opening September 2018, the studio has been praised on and off the stage. Dance Project NW competitors attended four events this past year, earning top awards including a Sportsmanship Award for the entire studio’s behavior in January at Spotlight.
The Dance Project NW will travel to Southern California this week for dances Wednesday, July 17, at the Disneyland Hotel. Watch a livestream of the event at goshowstopper.com/national-tour.
For additional information, visit The Dance Project NW at thedanceprojectnw.com.
Baseball tryouts next week
Tryouts for the 2020 Stanwood Youth Baseball Cannons starts next week.
The youth baseball league is expanding to serve additional age groups, with teams at the 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U and 14U levels.
The Cannons serve as a feeder program for Stanwood High School baseball, with the goal of providing additional opportunities for local youth to grow as young adults and as baseball players through the game, while also building up the spirit of competitive baseball in Stanwood, officials said.
Tryouts for all age groups for the 2020 season will take place 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27. For more, visit Facebook.com/StanwoodCannons.
Community Golf
Camaloch Ladies
There were 37 golfers on July 9 competing in a game of Ts and Fs (total net score on holes 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 12, 13, 14, and 15).
Flight 1: Margo Lane captures the title by shooting a 34. She was followed by Mary Simmons, Cora Montana, Emelyn Gallego and Cindy Nickels, who each shot 35.
Flight 2: Diane Daniel seized the win with a 32. She was followed by Jane Wells (34), Dee Bollinger (36), Betty Martens (36) and Ellen Falk (36).
Flight 3: Chris Tastad took the victory with a 28. She was followed by Sunny Venegas (30), Betty Thompson (35), Jan McCollough (37) and Brenda Morrow (37).
Closest to the Pin: Cindy Nickels on Hole 4 (6 feet, 8 inches); and Betty Olson on Hole 11 (12 feet, 1 inch -- sinking the birdie putt).
Chip-ins: Jan McCollough on Hole 12; and Julie Aho on Hole 16.
Low Putts: Cora Montana and Diane Cohn each had 30. Emelyn Gallego and Jessica Bowman each had 32.
