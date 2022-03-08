Spartan spring sports have been waiting the longest to return to “normal.”
That’s because the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020, just as the winter season was ending. The last “normal” spring season was 2019.
Last year, spring athletes competed in shortened seasons amid COVID-19 restrictions. There was no postseason.
This year, there will be the lure of postseason glory, without masks or regular COVID testing.
So, spirits are high as athletes and coaches start their regular seasons. Here are quick previews of the spring sports teams: track and field, boys and girls golf, boys soccer, baseball, fastpitch girls tennis, and boys and girls lacrosse — which are local club teams not affiliated with the high school.
Track & Field
Head coach: Michael Randall (1st season)
2021 highlights: The Spartans took advantage of the shortened season by winning four of the five meets.
Senior returning boys: Declan Berry, Sean Bladek, Maccoy Christy, Joseph Hader, Isaiah Hughes, Preston Ing, Brady Moore, Payton Moore, Wout Van Veen, Syler Velasquez and Jalil Williams.
Senior returning girls: Emily Audet, Mallory Duffy, Phoenix Eglinger, Salma Garcia, Piper Hardin, Baylor Hezel, Leia Jones, Lili Jones, Gabby Jukanovich, Marion Monroe and Ashley Sellers.
Some newcomers to keep an eye on: Toby Doran, Ava DePew, Georgia Schrieber, Marc Hruschka, Tripp Loreschter and Elijah Smith.
What to watch for: Lots of action with 157 athletes on the roster.
“It’s the largest the team has been in quite some time,” head coach Michael Randall said. Most are excited to compete with postseason berths on the line, he said.
“I believe our Spartan athletes are going to do some impressive things,” he said. “Our athletes are ready to get out and compete.” In addition to plenty of new athletes, most of the coaching staff is also new. “We are already building chemistry,” Randall said. “Look to see quite a few Spartan tracksters make runs at league, district and state.”
Circle the calendar: April 14 for a post-spring break home showdown with rival Arlington
Schedule:
- at Chuck Randall Relays, March 19
- at Marysville-Pilchuck for five-team meet, 3:30 p.m. March 24
- vs Shorewood and Snohomish, 3:30 p.m. March 31
- vs Arlington, 3:30 p.m. April 14
- vs Jackson, 3:30 p.m. April 21
- at Cedarcrest for eight-team meet, 3:45 p.m. April 28
- at Marysville-Pilchuck for Tomahawk Classic, 11 a.m. April 30
- at Arlington for Wesco North Prelims, May 11
- at Arlington for Wesco North Finals, May 13
Girls tennis
Head coach: Sean Cunningham (6th season)
2021 highlights: 7-3 overall
Returners: Alyson Dahl (senior), Jolene Henrikson (senior), Mischa Kessler (senior), Karli Niegemann (senior) and Makenna Lacomb (senior)
Newcomers: Avery Rochon (junior), Tessi Mumbuluma (sophomore) and Alyssa Carlson (sophomore)
What to watch for: Making a run at the Wesco North title. With seven returning starters, the Spartans boast plenty of depth and are hungry to build on a successful 2021 campaign, head coach Sean Cunningham said.
“Alyson Dahl and Audrey Medina will be looking to build on breakout seasons from last year,” he added.
Circle the calendar: The Spartans will be tested right out of the gate against perennially tough competition, which should be a good bellwether before they launch into league play.
Schedule:
- at Cascade, 3:30 p.m. March 16
- at Arlington, 3:30 p.m. March 17
- vs Shorewood, 3:30 p.m. March 23
- at Lake Stevens, 3:30 p.m. March 25
- at Glacier Peak, 3:30 p.m. March 29
- vs Everett, 3:30 p.m. March 31
- at Marysville-Pilchuck, 3:30 p.m. April 12
- vs Arlington, 3:30 p.m. April 14
- vs Lynnwood, 3:30 p.m. April 18
- at Snohomish, 3:30 p.m. April 20
- at Marysville-Getchell, 3:30 p.m. April 22
- at Monroe, 3:30 p.m. April 26
- vs Cascade, 3:30 p.m. April 28
- vs Meadowdale, 3:30 p.m. May 3
- vs Jackson, 3:30 p.m. May 5
Girls lacrosse
Head coach: Mike Woodruff (2nd season)
2021 highlights: The Spartans — a club team not affiliated with the high school — competed at the high school level for the first time in program history. They played against varsity and junior varsity teams, finishing the year unbeaten at 6-0.
Returners: Ana Marriott (junior), Chloe Johnson (sophomore), Gwen Guico (sophomore), Katie Miller (senior), Kylie Driscoll (junior), Maddy Woodruff (senior), Maggie Flickner (junior), Marissa Ringness (senior), Olivia Hayes (junior), Quinn Weller (junior), Sadie Wermuth (junior), Taylor Brown (junior), Twyla Zoloth (junior),
Newcomers: Ally Flatto (freshman), Chase Richardson (freshman), Elizabeth Albaugh (sophomore), Hailey Miller (freshman), Kayla Cutaran (freshman), Olivia Flickner (freshman), Olivia Van Hardenberg (freshman), Sophie Harris (freshman), Zoe Turner (freshman).
What to watch for: How the Spartans look against varsity-level competition. The prospects look good. Stanwood returns its three top scorers — Maggie Flickner, Quinn Weller and Maddy Woodruff — and added some new talent to an experienced offensive group, head coach Mike Woodruff said. “Defensively, we return one of the better goalies in the state, Sadie Wermuth, and will get great leadership from Marissa Ringness and Ana Marriott for a younger-but-talented group,” he said. “We will start with our first goal of getting the program's first varsity win, and then the team has set their sights on making it to the playoffs and letting the community know that we are here to stay.”
Circle the calendar: After opening with a road game, the Spartans settle in for five straight at home — now played under the lights on the new FieldTurf auxiliary field at Stanwood High. You won’t be disappointed to catch at least one of those matches.
Schedule:
- at Overlake, 6 p.m. March 17
- vs Snohomish, 7 p.m. March 22
- vs Anacortes, 7 p.m. March 29
- vs Nathan Hale, TBA, April 1
- vs Everett, 7 p.m. April 14
- vs Bellingham, 7 p.m. April 19
- at Bellevue, 8 p.m. April 20
- vs Ballard, 7 p.m. April 26
- at Nathan Hale, 5:30 p.m. April 27
- at Newport-Sammamish-Intelake, 8 p.m. April 28
- vs Seattle Academy, 7 p.m. May 2
- at Woodinville, 7 p.m. May 4
Boys soccer
Head coach: Eric Cruz (3rd season)
2021 highlights: Two Spartans made all-Wesco teams, including returning junior Dylan Standish.
Returners: Connor Dahlberg (senior), Abdi Maer (senior), Kadeem Wilson (senior), Orin Osburn (junior), Lane Ovanell (junior), Dylan Standish (junior), Grady Roberts (junior) and Yahir Gomez (junior).
Newcomers: Ryan Krusey (sophomore), Roman Sanchez (sophomore), Jonathan Coatney (senior), Noah Viele (sophomore), Aiden Manzuk (junior), Samuel Santon (senior), Gary Grisham (junior), Nathaniel Westerfield (freshman), Jacob Hawkins (freshman), Aiden Crosby (freshman), Nathaniel Adams (freshman), Max Mullen (sophomore), Landon Dahlberg (sophomore) and Keon Mckelvey (sophomore).
What to watch for: The Spartans taking steps forward during the season. This squad trends a bit younger but boasts plenty of experience as more than half play year-round on club teams, head coach Eric Cruz said.
“It’ll be a fun season. Not only for the players but for the fans. They will see a Stanwood soccer program that is able to complete multiple passes in order to create attacking opportunities,” Cruz said. Look for senior leader Dylan Standish, who plays multiple positions, to help facilitate an attack by finding open space or a good pass, Cruz said.
“Roman Sanchez has the ability to take anyone on a one-v-one situation creating many chances for the team,” he said.
Circle the calendar: Staying in town over spring break? Catch the Spartans hosting Cascade on April 5.
Schedule:
- vs Anacortes, 1 p.m. March 12
- at Everett, 7:30 p.m. March 16
- at Snohomish, 7:30 p.m. March 18
- at Cedarcrest, 7 p.m. March 22
- vs Shorewood, 7 p.m. March 25
- at Mountlake Terrace, 7:30 p.m. March 29
- vs Meadowdale, 7 p.m. April 1
- vs Cascade, 7 p.m. April 5
- at Monroe, 7:30 p.m. April 8
- vs Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m. April 12
- at Shorecrest, 7 p.m. April 15
- vs Lynnwood, 7 p.m. April 19
- at Edmonds-Woodway, 7:30 p.m. April 22
- at Marysville-Pilchuck, 7:30 p.m. April 26
- vs Arlington, 7 p.m. April 29
- vs Marysville-Getchell, 7 p.m. May 3
Fastpitch
Head coach: Patrick Ryan (1st season)
2021 highlights: Two Spartans — Morgan Saunders and Shaye Martin — earned spots on all-Wesco teams.
Returners: Paige Almanza (senior), Mackenzie Schaffer (senior), Katelin Hannum (junior), Mckenzy Seay (junior), Karsen Bilow (sophomore), Eliot McDonald (sophomore), Scarlett McEwen (sophomore), Makayla Schaffer (sophomore).
Newcomers: Hailey Rich (senior), Patience Loyd (junior), Anabelle Bain (freshmen), Shayla Calkins (freshmen), Olivia Farr (freshmen), Meira Hooper (freshmen), Shaylise Kangar (freshmen), Rubi Lopez (freshmen), Amelia Norton (freshmen), Madilynn Rel (freshmen), Megan Stulc (freshmen).
What to watch for: A victory. The Spartans went 0-12 last season, did not play in 2020 and were 1-19 in 2019, so it's safe to say they are hungry for a few more Ws this season.
Circle the calendar: Don’t waste any time. Head out to the new field on March 16 for the home opener against Mount Vernon to see what this squad has to offer.
Schedule:
- at Lakewood Softball Jamboree, 10 a.m. March 12
- at Anacortes, 6 p.m. March 14
- vs Mount Vernon, 4 p.m. March 16
- at Cedarcrest, 4 p.m. March 18
- vs Everett, 4 p.m. March 21
- vs Snohomish, 4 p.m. March 23
- at Meadowdale, 4 p.m. March 25
- at Shorewood, 4 p.m. March 30
- vs Lake Stevens, 4 p.m. April 1
- at Arlington, 4 p.m. April 4
- at Jackson, 4 p.m. April 12
- vs Mountlake Terrace, 4 p.m. April 14
- vs Monroe, 4 p.m. April 19
- vs Shorecrest, 4 p.m. April 21
- at Archbishop Murphy, 4 p.m. April 25
- at Cascade, 4 p.m. April 27
- vs Edmonds-Woodway, 4 p.m. April
- at Lynnwood, 4 p.m. May 3
- vs Cedarcrest, 4 p.m. May 5
- at Marysville-Pilchuck, 4 p.m. May 9
- vs Marysville-Getchell, 4 p.m. May 11
Boys lacrosse
Head coach: Joshua Smith (1st season)
2021 highlights: Though the Spartans — a club team not affiliated with the high school — finished the truncated season 4-7, loads of Spartans got plenty of playing time and tons of experience for this season.
Returners: Hunter Macomber (junior), Huston Rawls (senior), Jaxon Eldridge (junior), Ryder McCall (junior), Ashton Greenleaf (senior), Kanyan Rhodes (senior), Aidan Gervasi (junior), Ethan Hampton (sophomore), Ryker Belles (sophomore), Nate Pedersen (junior), Chris Hampsire (junior)
Newcomers: Austin Brown (freshman), Braden Bartley (freshman), Noah Grina (junior), Mason Greenleaf (sophomore), Vince Christmas (junior)
What to watch for: Faceoffs. Kanyan Rhodes, who committed to play lacrosse at Colorado Mesa University, is one of the top faceoff threats in the state, winning a state-high 149 ground balls last year. Rhodes can then feed the ball to a bevy of returners, many of whom have been playing together for years. “They have built great chemistry,” head coach Joshua Smith said. Jackson Eldridge recently verbally committed to play lacrosse at Newberry College in South Carolina, and a few other Spartans are getting looks from colleges, Smith said. In goal, Stanwood will turn to Hunter Macomber, who is “unreal in the cage,” he said. “Another player to watch for is Huston Rawls, a senior attackman who dominates the field with quick hands and great accuracy,” Smith added.
Circle the calendar: With games under the lights on the new FieldTurf auxiliary field at Stanwood High, any home game is worth checking out … but the home showdown against Arlington should be extra fun.
Schedule:
- vs Lake Stevens, 8 p.m. March 15
- at Squalicum, 7 p.m. March 17
- vs Snohomish, 8 p.m. March 24
- vs Shorecrest, 8 p.m. March 28
- at Sehome, 7 p.m. March 31
- vs Sammamish, 7 p.m. April 2
- vs Jackson, 8 p.m. April 13
- vs Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m. April 15
- at Kamiak, 7 p.m., April 19
- vs Arlington, 7 p.m. April 22
- at Meadowdale, 7 p.m. April 27
- at North Creek, 7 p.m. May 2
- at Cedarcrest, 6 p.m. May 3
- at Glacier Peak, 7 p.m. May 6
Baseball
Head coach: Matt Brennan (4th season)
2021 highlights: Three players earned all-league honors in the abbreviated season: Cameron Bailey, Mason Goodson and Brandt Gilbertson.
Returners: Cameron Bailey (senior), Jayson Twitty (senior), Brandt Gilbertson (senior), Aidan Link (senior), Carter Thorp (senior), Teegan Jacobson (senior), Treyton Mascarenas (junior), Mason Goodson (junior), Matthew Brennan (junior), Jordin Lee (junior) and Caden Caldero (junior).
Newcomers: JT McLaughlin (senior), Aiden Ramsey (junior), Drauydin McDonald (junior), Tryston Stephenson (junior), Dalton Thompson (junior), Luke Palaniuk (junior), Lukas Ellefson (junior), Braedon Requa (sophomore), Aidan O'Neil (sophomore)
Circle the calendar: The Spartans open with a five-game home stand over two weeks to find their groove in their friendly confines of the new Stanwood ballfield. If you can only make one, head to the league-opener March 23 against Everett.
Schedule:
- vs Ingraham, 3 p.m. March 12
- vs Lakeside, 3 p.m. March 14
- vs Ferndale, 6:30 p.m. March 16
- vs Oak Harbor, 6:30 p.m. March 18
- vs Everett, 6:30 p.m. March 23
- at Everett, 4 p.m. March 26
- at Lake Stevens, 4 p.m. March 29
- vs Glacier Peak, 4 p.m. March 30
- vs Snohomish, 6:30 p.m. April 1
- at Snohomish, 4 p.m. April 5
- vs Monroe, 4 p.m. April 6
- at Monroe, 4 p.m. April 8
- at Arlington, 4 p.m. April 12
- vs Arlington, 6:30 p.m April 14
- vs Marysville-Getchell, 4 p.m. April 18
- at Marysville-Getchell, 4 p.m. April 19
- vs Marysville-Pilchuck, 4 p.m. April 21
- at Marysville-Pilchuck, 4 p.m. April 25
- vs Archbishop Murphy, 4 p.m. April 26
- at Archbishop Murphy, 4 p.m. April 28
Girls golf
Head coach: Zach Ward (4th season)
2021 highlights: Brooke Lund earned first-team All-Wesco honors.
Returners: Mali Stogner (senior), Brooke Lund (junior)
Newcomers: Andonia Sweeney (sophomore), Ruby Lloyd (freshman), Kathleen Robbins (freshman)
What to watch for: Two experienced golfers -- Brooke Luynd and Mali Stogner -- are back and look to make a run at the state tournament. “They have the skill and ability to do well in the postseason,” head coach Zach Ward said. Three newcomers will join the mix, and Ward said they are already flashing some skill.
“It will be fun to watch them get better as the season progresses,” he said.
Circle the calendar: Wandering a golf course on a warm spring day when trees and flowers are in bloom is a pleasant experience. Keep an eye on the weather forecast and head out to whatever matches fall on sunny days.
Schedule:
- vs Everett, 3 p.m. March 22 at Camaloch Golf Course
- at Monroe, 3 p.m. March 28 at Echo Falls Golf Club
- vs Snohomish, 3 p.m. April 14 at Camaloch Golf Course
- at Marysville-Getchell, 4 p.m. April 20 at Cedarcrest Golf Course
- vs Marysville-Pilchuck, 3 p.m. April 26 at Camaloch Golf Course
- at Arlington, 3 p.m. April 28 at Gleneagle Golf Course
- at Cascade, 3 p.m. May 5 at Walter Hall Golf Course
Boys golf
Head coach: Halen Davis (1st season)
2021 highlights: Not much to report from the COVID-shortened high school season, but Conrad Chisman had several top finishes at state and national golf tournaments.
Returners: Beau Brannon (sophomore), Conrad Chisman (sophomore), Jonathan Hagglund (senior), Levi Hendrickson (sophomore), Samuel Johnston (junior), Jaxon Lenz (sophomore).
Newcomers: Cade Bradley (senior), Greyson Pierce (freshman), Baker Hansen (freshman), Nickolas Blizard (freshman)
What to watch for: Conrad Chisman and Cade Bradley are already off to a hot start, first-year coach Halen Davis said. “Cade is a player with tons of distance with a great putting stroke to turn the par fives into easy holes,” he said. Davis, who replaces longtime coach Scott Bates, is a 2014 Stanwood High grad who also played on the golf team and while at Skagit Valley College. He brings fellow Stanwood High golf team alum Cody Sigvarston in as his assistant. “This team has tons of talent that I am excited for the boys to show off,” Davis said. “This squad will be competitive among themselves in qualifying, so I expect great competition to push the team.”
Circle the calendar: Only two home matches, including the season finale which could be the last chance for some to advance to the postseason. Should be fun.
Schedule:
- at Oak Harbor Boys Golf Invite, 3 p.m. March 18 at Whidbey Golf Club
- vs Arlington, Cascade, Everett, Marysville-Getchell, Monroe, Marysville-Pilchuck, 3 p.m. April 13 at Camaloch Golf Course
- at Marysville-Pilchuck, 3 p.m. April 20 at Cedarcrest Golf Course
- at Everett, 3 p.m. April 21 at Legion Memorial Golf Course
- at Cascade, 3 p.m. April 27 at Walter Hall Golf Course
- at Arlington, 3 p.m. April 28 at Gleneagle Golf Course
- vs Arlington, Cascade, Marysville-Pilchuck, 3 p.m. May 3 at Camaloch Golf Course
