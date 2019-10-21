The Spartans contained the Storm for nearly three quarters.
But Squalicum leaned into their run game to help rip off 24 unanswered points en route to a 31-12 victory Friday, ending Stanwood’s slim playoff hopes in front of a homecoming crowd.
“The kids showed a toughness, they were relentless,” head coach Eric Keizer said. “But we need to put together four full quarters.”
The Spartans opened the game with a methodical, 11-play drive that netted a field goal and kept the Storm offense on the sidelines.
“The defense played well in the first half,” Keizer said. “Unfortunately, we have some dudes in the trenches that were doggone tired by the fourth quarter.”
The injury-depleted Spartan line stood tall for three quarters, but the Storm kept pounding away up the gut until they broke through.
“We’re asking our bigs to play both ways without any rest,” Keizer said. “We’re not making any excuses, they’re up for the challenge to go out there and control the line — and I thought we did that for most of the game.”
Exhibit A: In the second quarter, lineman Will Inghram took a helmet to the chin that required five stitches at halftime.
“More toughness,” Keizer said of Inghram. “Having a doctor on the sidelines helps because he was able to take care of things instead of going to the hospital and being down another lineman.”
Coming out of halftime down 7-3, the Spartans cut the Storm lead to 7-6 after Garrett Craig’s second field goal of the game with 8:25 left in the third quarter.
Stanwood’s AJ Larson then shut the door on the Storm’s ensuing drive with a leaping interception in the red zone.
“AJ Larson’s pick was fantastic,” Keizer said. “To go up and get it and juggle it as he’s coming down and secure it on his back — great play.”
But the Spartan offense couldn’t seize the opportunity to take the lead.
Instead, the Storm picked up the intensity.
Squalicum quickly ran down the field to score. The Storm then recovered the onside kick and settled for a field goal. They then followed those scores with a TD after picking off Spartan quarterback Wyatt Custer.
“The onsides kick sucked a little bit of life out of us,” Keizer said. “But across the board, the kids did a great job. We just have to keep grinding. … We need to punch it in offensively, we just can’t seem to get into the end zone.”
Stanwood finally found paydirt when Custer hit Logan Schweitzer on a 5-yard out as time expired.
“The kids understand the numbers we have and how the injuries mean kids move to positions that aren’t theirs,” Keizer said. “There’s a lot of positivity in the program, even though we feel we should have won a game or two more than we have.”
The Spartans travel Friday to Ferndale.
Storm fumble second half kickoff and Spartans capitalize with a Garrett Craig field goalSqualicum 7Stanwood 68:25 3Q pic.twitter.com/RKd3MYuxWU— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) October 19, 2019
Box score
SQ: 7-0-17-7—31
Stan: 3-0-3-6—12
Scoring summary
SQ — Run (kick), 1st.
STAN — Garrett Craig Field goal, 1st.
STAN — Garrett Craig Field goal, 3rd.
SQ — Run (kick), 3rd.
SQ — Field goal, 3rd.
SQ — Run (kick), 3rd.
SQ — Fumble recovery (kick), 4th.
STAN — Logan Schweitzer (pass from Wyatt Custer), 4th.
C-Team
After a pair of tough losses to Oak Harbor and Marysville-Pilchuck, the Spartans shut out Shorecrest last week 39-0 to improve to 4-2 on the season. Stanwood has a home rematch with Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
