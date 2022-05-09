The Stanwood High powerlifting team not only claimed the state title Saturday, they broke 12 state records along the way.
The Spartan boys team edged Shelton, who has held the state title for the past four years, to seize the trophy after the event at Northwest Christian High School in Lacey. It's the school's first state trophy in the sport.
Garrett Foxen broke state high school powerlifting records in his weight class in all four events: squat (510 pounds), bench (280), deadlift (545) and total weight (1,335).
Lizbeth Medina followed suit, setting new state records for her weight class in all four events: squat (215), bench (115), deadlift (260) and total weight (590). Medina also won the Pound-for-Pound best female Lifter at the state meet.
Both also won individual state titles.
Other Spartan record-setters and individual state champions include: Davin Arvelo (deadlift 540 pounds and total weight 1,415 pounds), Noah Viele (squat 235 pounds) and Ryder Bumgarner (squat 430 pounds). Bumgarner and Jack Sande also benched 290 to tie for the new state record in that event.
Sande, Annabelle Dang and Scarlett McEwen finished in second place in their events.
The Stanwood team finished second place at an event in Snohomish in March. In April, the boys won an event in Shelton.
