...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to noon PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Stanwood High is again searching for a head girls basketball coach.
Alex Iverson resigned after less than a year leading the program to take over as the head coach of the Lake Stevens boys basketball program.
"This is a dream opportunity for me to come back to the community that helped shape me as a person," Iverson, who graduated from Lake Stevens in 2011 and works as a teacher in Lake Stevens, wrote in a statement.
Iverson called the move "the hardest decision of my life."
"I cannot stress enough how amazing it was to coach at Stanwood," he wrote. "That community is amazing and incredibly supportive of their athletes."
Stanwood High has posted the job opening for what will be the program's fifth coach in the past six years.
Prior to Iverson, the Spartans were led by Trent Adams (2019-2021) and Nick Amrine (2018-2019). Amrine took over for Dennis Kloke, who had led the team for 14 years.
This season, the Spartans finished sixth at the 3A state tournament — the second-best finish in program history. The team went 14-7, including seven straight wins culminating with a district semifinal victory that punched their ticket to the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.