Stanwood High is again searching for a head girls basketball coach.

Alex Iverson resigned after less than a year leading the program to take over as the head coach of the Lake Stevens boys basketball program. 

"This is a dream opportunity for me to come back to the community that helped shape me as a person," Iverson, who graduated from Lake Stevens in 2011 and works as a teacher in Lake Stevens, wrote in a statement. 

Iverson called the move "the hardest decision of my life." 

"I cannot stress enough how amazing it was to coach at Stanwood," he wrote. "That community is amazing and incredibly supportive of their athletes."

Stanwood High has posted the job opening for what will be the program's fifth coach in the past six years.

Prior to Iverson, the Spartans were led by Trent Adams (2019-2021) and Nick Amrine (2018-2019). Amrine took over for Dennis Kloke, who had led the team for 14 years.

This season, the Spartans finished sixth at the 3A state tournament — the second-best finish in program history. The team went 14-7, including seven straight wins culminating with a district semifinal victory that punched their ticket to the state tournament. 

The team will graduate three seniors.

According to the job application, the school is looking for someone with previous high school head coaching or coordinating experience and a plan to coordinate a 6-12 grade program. See the job posting here: https://www.stanwood.wednet.edu/departments/human_resources/employment_in_scsd

