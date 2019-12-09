The Spartans found a formula for success.
Lots of ball movement, sticking with defensive assignments and crashing the boards have proven a powerful potion for scoring runs in Stanwood’s first two games of the season last week.
“We just need to stick with it,” head coach Trent Adams said.
The gameplan paid dividends in a 58-40 win over Anacortes on Dec. 3. It was also clicking for most of the game at Kamiak on Dec. 5.
“We led for 31 minutes of the game,” Adams said of the 40-38 loss to the Knights. “Those kinds of losses are always tough, but I don’t mind if they’re early in the season and we learn a lot from them.”
In the win over Anacortes, most of the Spartans offensive possessions saw six to nine passes.
“The ball movement was amazing — not just the ball, but with bodies,” he said. “Most of the time we ended with an open shot.”
But late in the game at Kamiak, the Spartans got away from their new gameplan.
“We reverted to our old muscle memory,” Adams said. “We started just pulling up. I don’t consider us a 3-point team, but we attempted 36 3s. It’ll take time to drill it in at practices -- repetition, repetition, repetition. There’s a lot of new still. In a month, we’d pull out a game like that.”
They’ll be put to the test again this week with a pair of state-playoff caliber teams. Stanwood hosts rival Arlington in a nonleague showdown Tuesday and travels Thursday to perennial 1A powerhouse Lynden Christian.
So far this season, the Spartans have been led by senior Madi Plautz, who scored 22 points and 17 points in last week’s games, respectively. She also grabbed 11 boards in each.
“She is playing insane,” Adams said. “That’s not just happening for no reason. She’s put in so much time and effort into her game. She’s a perfect example of hard work and dedication paying off.”
Fellow senior Shelby Lund has been leading on defense, capable of matching up with whoever is in front of her, Adams said.
“We still need a little more time together,” Lund said after the Anacortes game. “We’ve just need to keep the energy positive, there were times when we got negative.”
Lund and Adams praised the quick and significant progress of the team’s three freshmen, who saw a healthy amount of minutes in the opening week.
“Freshmen were nervous, the varsity games are fast,” Lund said. “But I think they did amazing.”
Adams said the game will slow down for them with time.
“It’s a big ask for a coach to ask that of a freshman,” he said. “They’re going to make freshman mistakes, we understand that, but I love their energy and intensity so far.”
For example, two freshmen are in the top four on the team in rebounds.
On Dec. 3, the Spartans were led by Plautz’s 22 points — 16 of which came in the first quarter — and freshman Grace Walker’s 12 points and six boards. Lund chipped in eight points and six rebounds; Gabs Green had five points; and Viv Berrett tallied five points.
On Dec. 5, Plautz again led Stanwood with her 17 points — most coming from four 3s — to help the Spartans jump out to an 11-3 lead after the first quarter. Lund had 11 points and Chloe Santeford had nine rebounds.
