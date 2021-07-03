The Spartans are getting a few more new coaches next year.
Michael Randall will take over as the head track and field coach for Stanwood High. Randall, a science teacher at the high school, was an assistant track and field coach. Randall replaces Jordan Sneva, who left to become the athletic director at Mount Vernon High.
Ryan Ingram will become the new head boys tennis coach after Sean Cunningham stepped down. Cunningham will continue to coach girls tennis.
Ingram, who was recently hired as a science teacher at Stanwood High, previously coached boys tennis at Lake Stevens.
The Spartans also recently hired Jeff Scoma as the new head football coach, replacing Eric Keizer. Stanwood is also seeking a cross country coach, which was also led by Sneva, and a replacement for head boys basketball coach Zach Ward, who stepped down last month.
