Stanwood High coaches and staff honored senior student-athletes during the 16th annual Senior Athletic Banquet ceremony.
The event also marked the conclusion of a full year of “normal” sports season, the first since the 2018-19 school year, which saw several Spartan teams and individuals place at the state level.
The Booster Club Female Athlete of the Year award went to Leia Jones, who ran cross country and track and field.
“Once she started running, she never stopped,” head track coach Michael Randall said.
Jones won 21 races during this track and field season, including setting school records in the 800 and 1600 meter races. She placed second at the state meet in the 800 with a school record time of 2:14.49 in her final race as a Spartan.
“You have the heart of a champion because you’re willing to put in the work,” Randall said during the ceremony.
Jones plans to run cross country and track and field for Azusa Pacific University.
The Booster Club Male Athlete of the Year award winner Brandt Gilbertson, played tennis, basketball and baseball during much of his high school career.
This spring, the pitcher and shortstop was a senior captain for the Wesco 3A North champion Spartans, who advanced to the state tournament where they won the program’s first-ever state tournament game.
“I truly believe that he made all the difference for us in all of those accomplishments,” head baseball coach Matt Brennan said. “It doesn't happen without him. The leadership he displayed each day on the field transformed our program.”
Paige Almanza earned the Booster Club Scholar-Athlete of the Year, earning a 4.0 GPA in addition to playing soccer, basketball and fastpitch all four years.
“Paige leads her teams by example and is constantly trying to make those around her better,” head soccer coach Lori Stunz said. “Her quiet confidence, positive attitude and sportsmanship are contagious. She has a dominant presence on the field and court — a true impact player.”
Almanza has earned several all-Wesco nods during her career and tied the fastpitch season singles record with 29 this season. She plans to study in the medical field at Clackamas College and continue to play soccer and fastpitch.
“As a coach you are afforded the opportunity to work with many incredible individuals – individuals who show remarkable character, integrity and leadership,” Stunz said. “These individuals set the standard for others to aspire and follow. Paige has raised this standard and has set a new bar for SHS.”
Aidan Link was named the Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, graduating with a 3.8 GPA while participating on the tennis, swim and baseball teams.
“He’s been a driving influence that has helped build a positive environment. He is a quiet leader who leads by example. … He works hard everyday. Never makes excuses for himself and is always ready to learn and improve.”
Link earned a spot in the state 3A swim championships in the highly competitive 50-yard freestyle race and helped the baseball team make school history at the state tournament.
Thirty-three Spartan athletes ended their careers with a 3.7 GPA or better, earning academic awards at the banquet.
Isaac Smith and Emma Floyd were honored with the Cliff Gillies awards, honoring participation in student activities, academic achievement, sportsmanship and citizenship.
“Isaac knows every athlete on our team. He talks to them in the school, in the pool, in the community,” head boys swim coach Connie Schmidt said. “He cheers on everyone from our rookies to our seniors. He’s always there to offer support to anyone who needs it. … He goes out of his way to be kind and build up the people around him.”
Smith was voted most inspirational by teammates for the last two years, won the team’s coach’s award and landed on the all-Wesco first team this winter.
Volleyball coach Megan Amundson said Floyd has made her presence known since Day 1.
“She is one of my most positively infectious kids I have ever had,” Amundson said. “She strives every day to not only make herself a better player and person but to make those around her better as well.”
Floyd, who earned all-Wesco nods in both basketball and volleyball while battling leg injuries, plans to play basketball at Willamette University.
Seven Spartans played a sport all year, earning Three-sport Awards: Paige Almanza (soccer, basketball, fastpitch), Emily Audet (fall cheer, winter cheer, track and field), Cameron Bailey (tennis, basketball, baseball), Mallory Duffy (volleyball, cheer, track and field), Brandt Gilbertson (tennis, basketball, baseball), Preston Ing (football, wrestling, track and field) and Aidan Link (tennis, swim, baseball).
Two Spartans earned the school’s Red Award, which goes to those who earn nine to 12 varsity letters during their career: Paige Almanza (12) and Brandt Gilbertson (nine).
Nineteen students were honored with the White Award, which goes to Spartans who earn six to eight varsity letters in their career: Cameron Bailey (six), Piper Hardin (six), Jolene Henrikson (six), Mischa Kessler (six), Maya MacDonald (six), Karli Niegemann (six), Marissa Ringness (six), Olivia Rueckert (six), Syler Velasquez (six), Emily Audet (seven), Joseph Hader (seven), Preston Ing (seven), Emma Floyd (eight), Baylor Hezel (eight), Leia Jones (eight), Lili Jones (eight), Aidan Link (eight), Miles Standish (eight) and Wouter Van Veen (eight).
