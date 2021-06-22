Stanwood High virtually honored its senior athletes for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
"After last year's (online) banquet, I really didn't expect to be back here doing this virtually again," Athletic Director Tom Wilfong said in the video. "This year, we were really hoping that we would be able to have something in person. But I think that we were lucky on the aspect of getting to have seasons this year."
Though the three sports seasons were condensed due to COVID-19, plenty of Spartans used the time to shine. And coaches and staff used the 15th-annual Senior Athletic Banquet ceremony to recognize those student-athletes' accomplishments and announce several annual awards.
The Female Athlete of the Year award was shared by teammates Anna Veazey and Aleena Weigand.
"Anna leaves our program as a three-time most inspirational swimmer," said Rita Peterson, the girls swimming head coach, adding that Veazey holds a top-10 time in nine of the program's 10 individual events. "Anna swam in the mornings. She swam after high school practices. She swam through a pandemic. And never lost sight of the goals she wanted to achieve."
This season, Veazey earned first-team All-Wesco honors in the 100-yard butterfly, second-team honors in the 100-yard freestyle and second-team honors in a pair of relay teams: the 200 medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. She plans to continue swimming at Arizona Christian University.
Wiegand was on the swim team and the wrestling team all four years, having advanced to the state championships in both sports prior to the pandemic.
"You earned points for our team every single time you dove in the pool, and you contributed to every meet we won in wrestling," Peterson said. "You have been captain for the last two years, you were a two-year state competitor and you were all-area your freshman and senior year."
Wiegand went 11-1 on the mat this season. The lone loss was against a state finalist.
"Your accomplishments on the mat would be enough on their own to make you stand out for this award," Peterson said. "But it's what you have done to help build your team that makes you an obvious winner. You work tirelessly to stay in touch with wrestlers out of the season, which is why the girls wrestling program grew in numbers during COVID instead of declining like a lot of other teams. You have led in all aspects of the girls wrestling team fundraising, out-of-season conditioning, out-of-season sports camps and training, and out-of-season team building."
Male Athlete of the Year award winner Isaac Ortega has been on the wrestling, football and track and field teams during his high school career.
His leadership skills are irreplaceable, wrestling coach Ray Mather said.
"The things he did for his teammates selflessly, in and out of all the sports that he was a part of," Mather said. "He's a humble person. ... He doesn't really want the attention, but he's always doing the right things."
Ortega, a three-time state placer, finished with an overall record of 125-19. He will continue his wrestling career at Minot State University in North Dakota.
Avery Zill earned the Female Academic Athlete of the Year, earning a 4.0 GPA in addition to capping her COVID-shortened high school career with 50 tennis victories.
"Avery's been a fixture both on the court and in the classroom from the day she set foot on Stanwood's campus," Spartan tennis coach Sean Cunningham said. "She dominated the moment she stepped on the court as a freshman and maintained exceptionally high standards for herself and for those standards that were put upon her by coaches and community."
Cort Roberson was named the Male Academic Athlete of the Year, graduating with a 3.97 GPA while setting records on the basketball court. Roberson holds the school record for free throws made in a game and would likely have also been a member of the 1,000-point club had COVID had not cut the season short, boys basketball coach Zach Ward said.
"Cort is one of the most coachable and competitive kids that I've had in my 21 years coaching basketball at Stanwood High School," Ward said. "In the classroom, Cort's an example of what we want our student-athletes to be."
Twenty-eight Spartan athletes ended their careers with a 3.7 GPA or better, earning awards during the 14th annual Senior Athletic Banquet.
Cody Vail and Jayme Sabo were honored with the Cliff Gillies awards, honoring participation in student activities, academic achievement, sportsmanship and citizenship.
"I have witnessed a remarkable degree of sportsmanship exhibited within our program, and more importantly, to our opposition," Cunningham said of Vail. "He endeavors to make each experience memorable with all people he crosses. His personality is infectious, and, more importantly, he's enthusiastic."
Volleyball coach Megan Amundson said Sabo has been a role model in the program since the day she walked on as a freshman.
"She strives every day not only to make herself a better volleyball player and person but to make those around her better as well," Amundson said. "She plays with a love for the game. ... She is someone we can always count on when the team needs a leader, whenever I'm looking for a volunteer or if someone just needs a friend to listen — she is always the first to step up."
Caden Carrigan and Shaye Martin were honored with the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete awards.
Two Spartans played a sport all year, earning Three-sport Awards: Madeline Larson (girls soccer, girls basketball and fastpitch) and Shaye Martin (cross country, girls basketball, fastpitch).
Three Spartans earned the school’s Red Award, which goes to those who earn nine to 12 varsity letters during their career: Shaye Martin (nine), Madeline Larson (10) and Isaac Ortega (10).
Twelve students were honored with the White Award, which goes to Spartans who earn six to eight varsity letters in their career: Jake Cleary (six), David Griffin (six), Frances Zoloth (six), Caden Carrigan (seven), Aidan Carter (seven), Will Inghram (seven), Kathryn Koster (seven), Chase Larkin (seven), Lily Monty (seven), Shailee Polnasek (seven), Darren Smith (seven) and Aleena Weigand (eight).
