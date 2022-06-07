After a three-year hiatus, the Stanwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its eighth group of honorees in an October ceremony.
Among them are six individual athletes, a contributor, a coach, two teams and a special nominee.
In addition, a local family that has lived in the Stanwood area for seven generations will be recognized for invaluable contributions to high school athletics, the town’s development and for consistent school support.
The candidates will be officially inducted at a banquet on Oct. 22. Tickets will be available in September. For information visit stanwood.wednet.edu or facebook.com/StanwoodHallofFame.
Those to be honored include Lauren Hansen, Dexter Charles, Kim Mains, Dave Telford, Lindsey Knutson, Brian Jones, Brian Macomber, Jim Piccolo, Tom Boehme, the 1977 girls track and field team, the 2001-02 boys basketball squad and the Lien family.
Hansen was an outstanding soccer player for Stanwood, establishing new records in single-season goals and for career goals scored before graduating in 2007. She lettered four seasons for Utah State University while establishing the all-time USU records for career points and goals.
Dexter Charles earned all-state recognition as a football offensive lineman and made many all-area first teams his senior year before moving on to play at the University of Washington. He made the all-Pac 12 second team twice and was an honorable mention his sophomore year during his career as a Husky.
Mains was a major factor in the Spartans’ basketball success in the mid- to late 1990s, especially as a relentless rebounder and defender. Following graduation from Washington State University, she became a basketball referee, officiating numerous high-profile games including the NCAA Division II National Championship final.
Dave Telford quarterbacked the Spartan football squads of the early 1980s before moving on to Fresno State where he led the Bulldogs with a prolific arm that garnered record-setting accuracy. Later Telford coached at both the high school and collegiate level, including a stint at his alma mater.
While accumulating 12 letters over her four-year athletic career between 1974-77, Lindsey Knutson set new standards in the high jump and as a part of 4x440 relay team. She was part of six league and district championship squads while playing volleyball and basketball and being a member of the track team.
From 1965 to 1967, Brian Jones lettered six times in baseball and basketball for the Spartans. He pitched four no-hitters, a pair of one-hitters and a plethora of low-hit outings while striking out an average of two batters per inning over his three-year varsity career. His high school hoops accomplishments were notable as well before he went on to play baseball for Linfield College.
Brian Macomber’s expertise lies in the maintenance of Stanwood High’s athletic fields. As head groundskeeper for Stanwood, Macomber was named in 1999 as “Groundskeeper of the Year” for District 8 — encompassing most of the western United States. He placed second nationally for his upkeep of the then-natural grass football field at Bob Larson Stadium on campus.
Jim Piccolo’s accomplishments in the name of Stanwood High School are well-known. He has been named to various national Athletic Director of the Year halls of fame and received similar recognition at regional and state levels after being instrumental in establishing numerous programs such as an athletic training program, a district code review process and an athletic/academic awards night.
Coach Tom Boehme took over a grid program that was in dire straits following season-after-season of losing records, apathy and declining interest in high school football during the 1980s. His efforts produced a top-echelon program that, in 1996, took third place in the state after a “magical” run through the playoffs.
In 1977, Paul Johnson’s girls track and field team took the league championship, placed second at the district championship and sent seven performers to the state championship.
Nate DuChesne coached the 2001-02 boys basketball squad to a sixth-place finish at the 4A state championship after a phenomenal season of fan-pleasing hoops.
Receiving acknowledgement from the SHS Athletic HOF committee “in gratitude and deep appreciation for their family’s efforts in educating, participating and preserving the rich athletic history in the Stanwood-Camano community,” the Nels Mathiesen Lien family will be honored as the Hall of Fame’s “Family of the Year.”
